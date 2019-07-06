420 DAVIS ST

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets pool fireplace

Lovely 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home only 3 blocks from the Atlantic ocean and Neptune's fantastic beach. Open floor plan with kitchen overlooking dining area and second living area. Double sets of french doors open into ground floor screened lanai overlooking backyard. Plenty of room to expand or put in a pool! Separate office on first floor with french doors for extra privacy. Wood floors throughout first floor, up the stairs, and across loft area of 2nd floor. All bedrooms upstairs, split bedroom plan. Master has huge walk in closet with built ins, large private master bath, and covered 2nd floor patio off master through french doors. Great place to watch the sunrise with your morning coffee. Lots of windows and natural light! Home is staged, rental is unfurnished. Property also for sale.