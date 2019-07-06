All apartments in Neptune Beach
Neptune Beach, FL
420 DAVIS ST
Last updated July 6 2019 at 1:54 AM

420 DAVIS ST

420 Davis Street · No Longer Available
Location

420 Davis Street, Neptune Beach, FL 32266
Neptune Beach

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
Lovely 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home only 3 blocks from the Atlantic ocean and Neptune's fantastic beach. Open floor plan with kitchen overlooking dining area and second living area. Double sets of french doors open into ground floor screened lanai overlooking backyard. Plenty of room to expand or put in a pool! Separate office on first floor with french doors for extra privacy. Wood floors throughout first floor, up the stairs, and across loft area of 2nd floor. All bedrooms upstairs, split bedroom plan. Master has huge walk in closet with built ins, large private master bath, and covered 2nd floor patio off master through french doors. Great place to watch the sunrise with your morning coffee. Lots of windows and natural light! Home is staged, rental is unfurnished. Property also for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 DAVIS ST have any available units?
420 DAVIS ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Neptune Beach, FL.
What amenities does 420 DAVIS ST have?
Some of 420 DAVIS ST's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 DAVIS ST currently offering any rent specials?
420 DAVIS ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 DAVIS ST pet-friendly?
No, 420 DAVIS ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Neptune Beach.
Does 420 DAVIS ST offer parking?
No, 420 DAVIS ST does not offer parking.
Does 420 DAVIS ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 DAVIS ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 DAVIS ST have a pool?
Yes, 420 DAVIS ST has a pool.
Does 420 DAVIS ST have accessible units?
No, 420 DAVIS ST does not have accessible units.
Does 420 DAVIS ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 420 DAVIS ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 420 DAVIS ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 420 DAVIS ST does not have units with air conditioning.
