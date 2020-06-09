All apartments in Neptune Beach
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:34 PM

2104 1ST ST

2104 1st Street · No Longer Available
Location

2104 1st Street, Neptune Beach, FL 32266
Neptune Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful beach duplex one block from the ocean in sought after Neptune Beach. Fully furnished. Updated kitchen with solid surface counter tops. Eat in kitchen. Separate dining room. Two family rooms. Plantation shutters throughout. Spacious deck off master bedroom. Large gated front yard. Shared rear driveway leads to a two car garage. Master bedroom has one king, 2nd bedroom has two twins and third bedroom a queen sleep sofa. Family room also has a queen sleep sofa. All you need is your luggage! This one won't last long! Lawncare included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

