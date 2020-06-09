2104 1ST ST

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful beach duplex one block from the ocean in sought after Neptune Beach. Fully furnished. Updated kitchen with solid surface counter tops. Eat in kitchen. Separate dining room. Two family rooms. Plantation shutters throughout. Spacious deck off master bedroom. Large gated front yard. Shared rear driveway leads to a two car garage. Master bedroom has one king, 2nd bedroom has two twins and third bedroom a queen sleep sofa. Family room also has a queen sleep sofa. All you need is your luggage! This one won't last long! Lawncare included.