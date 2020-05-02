All apartments in Neptune Beach
Home
/
Neptune Beach, FL
/
1921 JARBOE LN
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:32 PM

1921 JARBOE LN

1921 Jarboe Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1921 Jarboe Lane, Neptune Beach, FL 32266
Neptune Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NEPTUNE BEACH. 5 minutes to BEACH ! Total renovation! New paint outside & inside. Beautiful KITCHEN w/ Stainless Steel appliances, dark woodtone cabinets, pantry, Granite counter tops & oversized Tile flooring thru-out main area. Split B.R. floorplan. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths & 2 car garage. All new carpet & pad in 2019 in all 3 bedrooms. Master Suite is very large...KING SIZE will fit. Walk in closet & a 2nd closet w/ shelves. Master bath has double bowl vanity, ''RAIN'' style, overhead, walk in style, tiled Shower. When you enter this home, see a huge ''OPEN CONCEPT'' Entry, Kitchen, Living RM & Dining area w/ big brick Fireplace, double Sliding Glass doors to backyard. 2 sides of backyard are fenced in. Newer HVAC & Water Heater. Available March 23. NOT FOR SALE. Yardwork included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1921 JARBOE LN have any available units?
1921 JARBOE LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Neptune Beach, FL.
What amenities does 1921 JARBOE LN have?
Some of 1921 JARBOE LN's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1921 JARBOE LN currently offering any rent specials?
1921 JARBOE LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1921 JARBOE LN pet-friendly?
No, 1921 JARBOE LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Neptune Beach.
Does 1921 JARBOE LN offer parking?
Yes, 1921 JARBOE LN offers parking.
Does 1921 JARBOE LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1921 JARBOE LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1921 JARBOE LN have a pool?
No, 1921 JARBOE LN does not have a pool.
Does 1921 JARBOE LN have accessible units?
No, 1921 JARBOE LN does not have accessible units.
Does 1921 JARBOE LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1921 JARBOE LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 1921 JARBOE LN have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1921 JARBOE LN has units with air conditioning.

