1921 JARBOE LN

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

NEPTUNE BEACH. 5 minutes to BEACH ! Total renovation! New paint outside & inside. Beautiful KITCHEN w/ Stainless Steel appliances, dark woodtone cabinets, pantry, Granite counter tops & oversized Tile flooring thru-out main area. Split B.R. floorplan. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths & 2 car garage. All new carpet & pad in 2019 in all 3 bedrooms. Master Suite is very large...KING SIZE will fit. Walk in closet & a 2nd closet w/ shelves. Master bath has double bowl vanity, ''RAIN'' style, overhead, walk in style, tiled Shower. When you enter this home, see a huge ''OPEN CONCEPT'' Entry, Kitchen, Living RM & Dining area w/ big brick Fireplace, double Sliding Glass doors to backyard. 2 sides of backyard are fenced in. Newer HVAC & Water Heater. Available March 23. NOT FOR SALE. Yardwork included.