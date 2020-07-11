All apartments in Nassau County
Nassau County, FL
95109 Turnstone Court
Last updated January 23 2020 at 7:18 PM

95109 Turnstone Court

95109 Turnstone Court · No Longer Available
Location

95109 Turnstone Court, Nassau County, FL 32034

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1166470

Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit. Fabulous open concept home located in Fernandina Beach with large backyard and double car garage! Spacious kitchen features island with breakfast bar, ample storage space, and large refrigerator. Master bathroom features double sink vanity and a shower/tub combo with large soaker tub!

|Amenities: Cats ok,Dogs ok,Stainless steel appliances,Tile flooring,Attached 2 Car Garage,Carpet,Community pool,Granite countertops,Dishwasher,Clubhouse,Microwave,Large backyard,Blinds,Washer and dryer
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 95109 Turnstone Court have any available units?
95109 Turnstone Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nassau County, FL.
What amenities does 95109 Turnstone Court have?
Some of 95109 Turnstone Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 95109 Turnstone Court currently offering any rent specials?
95109 Turnstone Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 95109 Turnstone Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 95109 Turnstone Court is pet friendly.
Does 95109 Turnstone Court offer parking?
Yes, 95109 Turnstone Court offers parking.
Does 95109 Turnstone Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 95109 Turnstone Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 95109 Turnstone Court have a pool?
Yes, 95109 Turnstone Court has a pool.
Does 95109 Turnstone Court have accessible units?
No, 95109 Turnstone Court does not have accessible units.
Does 95109 Turnstone Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 95109 Turnstone Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 95109 Turnstone Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 95109 Turnstone Court does not have units with air conditioning.
