95024 Barclay Place 6C

95024 Barclay Place
Location

95024 Barclay Place, Nassau County, FL 32034

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Harrison Cove Villa on Amelia Island - Walk to the beach from this spacious villa located in Harrison Cove Villas, a gated community on the south end of Amelia Island. This townhouse is an end unit featuring Mediterranean architecture and two car garage. The large master suite is located on the main floor with large walk in closet, tray ceilings and access to private screened porch. Master bath has dual sinks, garden tub, and separate shower. Additional upstairs guest rooms include walk in closets and private baths. Large eat in kitchen with window seat and stainless appliances. Vaulted ceiling in living and dining area, relaxing porch, with wide green space, tons of closet and storage space, gas fireplace with tv included. Only 1/2 mile to Amelia's beautiful beaches, biking trail and restaurants.
No cats. Dogs subject to owner approval and non refundable pet fee.

No Pets Allowed



Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

