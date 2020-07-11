85440 SAGAPONACK DR

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

**AVAILABLE NOW****SPECIAL: RECENTLY REDUCED FROM $2300 TO $2100 PER MONTH FOR A 2 YEAR LEASE!!**Stunning 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in luxurious golf course community of North Hampton in Fernandina Beach! This beautiful home has about 2,900 sq. ft. of living space. Upon entering you have a separate den and separate formal dining room. Large open concept floorplan. Nice gourmet kitchen with tall 42'' cabinets, stainless steel appliances, double oven and granite countertops. Downstairs has tile flooring throughout and a half bathroom. Fireplace in living room. Spacious master bedroom with large custom closet. Master bathroom features dual sinks, garden tub and walk-in shower! This home has a screened in patio and a 3 car garage! Washer/dryer connections only.