Nassau County, FL
85440 SAGAPONACK DR
Last updated March 10 2020

85440 SAGAPONACK DR

85440 Sagaponack Drive · No Longer Available
Location

85440 Sagaponack Drive, Nassau County, FL 32034

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**AVAILABLE NOW****SPECIAL: RECENTLY REDUCED FROM $2300 TO $2100 PER MONTH FOR A 2 YEAR LEASE!!**Stunning 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in luxurious golf course community of North Hampton in Fernandina Beach! This beautiful home has about 2,900 sq. ft. of living space. Upon entering you have a separate den and separate formal dining room. Large open concept floorplan. Nice gourmet kitchen with tall 42'' cabinets, stainless steel appliances, double oven and granite countertops. Downstairs has tile flooring throughout and a half bathroom. Fireplace in living room. Spacious master bedroom with large custom closet. Master bathroom features dual sinks, garden tub and walk-in shower! This home has a screened in patio and a 3 car garage! Washer/dryer connections only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 85440 SAGAPONACK DR have any available units?
85440 SAGAPONACK DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nassau County, FL.
What amenities does 85440 SAGAPONACK DR have?
Some of 85440 SAGAPONACK DR's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 85440 SAGAPONACK DR currently offering any rent specials?
85440 SAGAPONACK DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 85440 SAGAPONACK DR pet-friendly?
No, 85440 SAGAPONACK DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nassau County.
Does 85440 SAGAPONACK DR offer parking?
Yes, 85440 SAGAPONACK DR offers parking.
Does 85440 SAGAPONACK DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 85440 SAGAPONACK DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 85440 SAGAPONACK DR have a pool?
No, 85440 SAGAPONACK DR does not have a pool.
Does 85440 SAGAPONACK DR have accessible units?
No, 85440 SAGAPONACK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 85440 SAGAPONACK DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 85440 SAGAPONACK DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 85440 SAGAPONACK DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 85440 SAGAPONACK DR does not have units with air conditioning.
