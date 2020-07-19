All apartments in Nassau County
Find more places like 5284 Sea Chase Unit 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nassau County, FL
/
5284 Sea Chase Unit 1
Last updated April 11 2019 at 10:24 AM

5284 Sea Chase Unit 1

5284 Sea Chase Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5284 Sea Chase Drive, Nassau County, FL 32034

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
garage
pet friendly
Amelia Island Ocean Front Condo - This beautiful first floor ocean front condo is available for a long term (12 month) rental. The spacious 3 bedroom 3 bath home is located on the first floor. Offers a single car garage, open kitchen, family room and dining area with breath taking views of the Atlantic Ocean. The master suite opens onto the covered patio with views of the ocean, a large bath and walk in closet. Enjoy preparing a meal in this all white kitchen with an abundance of cabinets and counter space while sipping a beverage and watching the ocean waves. This condo has many features including covered front and rear porches, plantation shutters throughout, patio furniture included, hurricane shutters and is in immaculate condition. The community pool and dedicated beach walkway is just a few steps away. Call today for your preview. No cats allowed. Dogs subject to owner approval.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4824275)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5284 Sea Chase Unit 1 have any available units?
5284 Sea Chase Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nassau County, FL.
What amenities does 5284 Sea Chase Unit 1 have?
Some of 5284 Sea Chase Unit 1's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5284 Sea Chase Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
5284 Sea Chase Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5284 Sea Chase Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5284 Sea Chase Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 5284 Sea Chase Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 5284 Sea Chase Unit 1 offers parking.
Does 5284 Sea Chase Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5284 Sea Chase Unit 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5284 Sea Chase Unit 1 have a pool?
Yes, 5284 Sea Chase Unit 1 has a pool.
Does 5284 Sea Chase Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 5284 Sea Chase Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 5284 Sea Chase Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5284 Sea Chase Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5284 Sea Chase Unit 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5284 Sea Chase Unit 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Beach House at Amelia
85041 Christian Way
Yulee, FL 32097
Vintage Amelia Island
1016 South 14th Street
Fernandina Beach, FL 32034
Courtney Isles
86195 Courtney Isles Way
Yulee, FL 32097
Marsh Cove & Somerset
123 W Hirth Rd
Fernandina Beach, FL 32034

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GALake City, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLNeptune Beach, FLKingsland, GASawgrass, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL
Fruit Cove, FLAsbury Lake, FLWorld Golf Village, FLStarke, FLSt. Simons, GASt. Augustine, FLVillano Beach, FLDock Junction, GASt. Augustine Shores, FLButler Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaCollege of Coastal Georgia
Florida State College at Jacksonville