5284 Sea Chase Unit 1

Amelia Island Ocean Front Condo - This beautiful first floor ocean front condo is available for a long term (12 month) rental. The spacious 3 bedroom 3 bath home is located on the first floor. Offers a single car garage, open kitchen, family room and dining area with breath taking views of the Atlantic Ocean. The master suite opens onto the covered patio with views of the ocean, a large bath and walk in closet. Enjoy preparing a meal in this all white kitchen with an abundance of cabinets and counter space while sipping a beverage and watching the ocean waves. This condo has many features including covered front and rear porches, plantation shutters throughout, patio furniture included, hurricane shutters and is in immaculate condition. The community pool and dedicated beach walkway is just a few steps away. Call today for your preview. No cats allowed. Dogs subject to owner approval.



No Pets Allowed



