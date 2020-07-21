35056 KEITH RD

Amenities

CALLAHAN HOME FOR RENT. From 5 Points, Park St north, left on Forest St, left onto I-95 north, right on exit to US-1 N, north on US-1, left on S Mickler St, left on CO Rd 208, right on Sherry Rd, right on Keith Rd, home on right - 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, 3 bedrooms and 2 baths in main house, 4th bedroom off garage with 1/2 bath, living/dining great room, New kitchen, granite/stainless, (R/R/DW/MW), CHA, fireplace, vinyl plank wood look floors, W/D hookup, approx. 2092 sf, 2 acres, 2 story storage barn, 2 car garage, huge covered carport can be used for entertaining space, 2 carports, patio, $1750 sec dep, 1 year lease, small pets (under 20 lbs) with approval and nrpf, non-smoking, [AVnslb mm] available now