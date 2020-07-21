All apartments in Nassau County
Last updated July 31 2019 at 7:48 PM

35056 KEITH RD

35056 Keith Road · No Longer Available
Location

35056 Keith Road, Nassau County, FL 32011

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
CALLAHAN HOME FOR RENT. From 5 Points, Park St north, left on Forest St, left onto I-95 north, right on exit to US-1 N, north on US-1, left on S Mickler St, left on CO Rd 208, right on Sherry Rd, right on Keith Rd, home on right - 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, 3 bedrooms and 2 baths in main house, 4th bedroom off garage with 1/2 bath, living/dining great room, New kitchen, granite/stainless, (R/R/DW/MW), CHA, fireplace, vinyl plank wood look floors, W/D hookup, approx. 2092 sf, 2 acres, 2 story storage barn, 2 car garage, huge covered carport can be used for entertaining space, 2 carports, patio, $1750 sec dep, 1 year lease, small pets (under 20 lbs) with approval and nrpf, non-smoking, [AVnslb mm] available now

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35056 KEITH RD have any available units?
35056 KEITH RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nassau County, FL.
What amenities does 35056 KEITH RD have?
Some of 35056 KEITH RD's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35056 KEITH RD currently offering any rent specials?
35056 KEITH RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35056 KEITH RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 35056 KEITH RD is pet friendly.
Does 35056 KEITH RD offer parking?
Yes, 35056 KEITH RD offers parking.
Does 35056 KEITH RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35056 KEITH RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35056 KEITH RD have a pool?
No, 35056 KEITH RD does not have a pool.
Does 35056 KEITH RD have accessible units?
No, 35056 KEITH RD does not have accessible units.
Does 35056 KEITH RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 35056 KEITH RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 35056 KEITH RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 35056 KEITH RD does not have units with air conditioning.
