Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground garage

Fantastic 4 Bedroom Flora Parke Home! - 1931 sf, 4BR/2BA home with split floor plan. Fully fenced backyard backing up to preserve area. Wood floors through out main living area with tile in kitchen. Well appointed kitchen overlooks large family room with fireplace. Formal Dining Room as well as breakfast area off kitchen. Huge master suite with separate tub and shower. 2 car garage. Security and irrigation. Pets OK with approval. Off island.



(RLNE1861290)