Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated pool furnished

Beautiful 2 Bedroom Condo in the Omni Amelia Island Plantation - 1743 sf. 2BR/2.5BA Beautifully furnished and renovated Omni Amelia Island Plantation villa overlooking the nature preserve. Master Suite with balcony. This villa has an additional room upstairs that can be used as an office or bedroom. Private, gated community with onsite security included. Pets ok. On Island.



