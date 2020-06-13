Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

142 Apartments for rent in Naranja, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
27913 SW 139th Path
27913 Southwest 139th Path, Naranja, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Large 3/2.5 two story townhouse with 1 car garage. Easy access to turnpike, US1 and Homestead, & air force base. Clubhouse with pool and gym.

1 Unit Available
13997 SW 275th St
13997 Southwest 275th Street, Naranja, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath with loft and 1 car garage corner town home. Spacious home with lots of storage, tile downstairs and carpet upstairs. Community clubhouse, pool and gym. NO PETS.
Verified

3 Units Available
Alcazar Apartment Villas
14981 SW 283rd St, Miami-Dade County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This 288-unit apartment community is made up of 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms.

Princeton
1 Unit Available
13920 SW 259th Way
13920 Southwest 259th Street, Princeton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
Brand new 4 BD/3 1/2 BA townhouse (1 BD/1BA downstairs) built to endure any hurricane safely with ease & comfort: concrete walls & roof, high impact windows & doors. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances & quartz countertops.

Princeton
1 Unit Available
11009 SW 239th St
11009 SW 239th St, Princeton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
Unit has 3 bedrooms downstairs, and a 350+ sq ft loft upstairs (4th bedroom). 2 full bathrooms downstairs. floors downstairs are polished concrete, upstairs is carpet.
Verified

6 Units Available
Seascape Pointe
1140 Southeast 24th Road, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1444 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,685
1501 sqft
Welcome to Seascape Pointe At Seascape Pointe weve gone far beyond the basics, creating a community with a premium quality experience, exceptional amenities and a coveted location right in the center of Keys Gate in Homestead, FL.
Verified

$
2 Units Available
Palm Breeze at Keys Gate
1140 SE 24th Rd, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1535 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to some of Key Largo's best beaches. Three- and four-bedroom apartments with air conditioning, oversized closets and efficient appliances in a gated Tuscan-style community with a clubhouse, playground and two resort-style swimming pools.

Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
22137 Southwest 97th Court
22137 Southwest 97th Court, Cutler Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1369 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Miami, FL is now available.

Baywinds
1 Unit Available
126 Southeast 33rd Terrace
126 Southeast 33rd Terrace, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1642 sqft
126 Southeast 33rd Terrace, Homestead, FL 33033 - 3 BR 2 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. No pets allowed.

1 Unit Available
22527 SW 102nd Path
22527 Southwest 102nd Path, Miami-Dade County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Amazing 3 bedroom 2 bath 2004 built home in Cutler Bay. Just painted light and bright. Barrel tile roof. Wonderful kitchen with eat in bar and open onto ample family room. Glass doors give way to tiled patio. Neutral tile through out.

1 Unit Available
1400 Jefferson dr
1400 Jefferson Drive, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1195 sqft
Available 07/01/20 3/2 Lakeview Near turnpike & shopping - Property Id: 114148 Beautiful recently remodeled condo 3/ 2, first floor, corner unit, full lake view from master bedroom, kitchen, living room, dining room & 2nd & 3rd bedroom partial lake

1 Unit Available
1270 SE 28th Ct
1270 Southeast 28th Court, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
SECTION 8 FRIENDLY! Completely remodeled, first floor unit in the highly desired and gated community of Venetia Gardens. The home features 2 bedrooms with walk-in-closets and 2 full baths. Additional private storage room right outside the front door.

1 Unit Available
930 NE 33rd. Terrace # 201. Homestead
930 Northeast 33rd Terrace, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1176 sqft
Move in: First, Last & Security. Total $4,200. Ready to move in.

Goulds
1 Unit Available
12216 SW 215 Terrace
12216 Southwest 215th Terrace, Goulds, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1142 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bathroom unit with tile throughout, master bedroom with walk in closet and bathroom, central AC and fenced yard. HOA approval required No pets allowed

Princeton
1 Unit Available
11436 SW 238th St
11436 Southwest 238th Street, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Enjoy the privacy that comes with this BEAUTIFUL detached townhouse located in Lennar Silver Palm Community. 3 Bed/2.5 Bath, this home is in EXCELLENT condition and provides a great layout for living/dining activities.

Keys Gate
1 Unit Available
2910 Dunwoodie Pl
2910 Dunwoodie Place, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Beautiful home in a gated, quiet community in Keys Gate development.

Princeton
1 Unit Available
23620 SW 118th Ave
23620 Southwest 118th Avenue, Princeton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
RENTAL IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY...2 STORY CHARMING 4 BEDROOM 3.5 BATH HOME WITH 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. LOCATED CLOSE TO BLACK POINT MARINA, SCHOOLS, DINING, SHOPPING CENTERS AND TRANSPORTATION . CHEFS EAT IN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS.

Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
9999 SW 222nd St
9999 Southwest 222nd Street, Cutler Bay, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
Spacious and ready to move in! This home features 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, living rm, dining rm, family room, gas water heater, screened in patio, 2 car garage, 2 parking spaces in front of the property, accordion shutters, community pool and playground

Richmond West
1 Unit Available
17748 SW 146th Ct
17748 Southwest 146th Court, Richmond West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Welcome to this very nice 3 bedroom / 2 bath Single Family Home located in Aristotle in West Kendall. Property is immaculate, features tile flooring throughout main living areas and bedrooms. Property has updated bathrooms and kitchen.

South Miami Heights
1 Unit Available
19234 SW 121st Ct
19234 Southwest 121st Court, South Miami Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Lovely 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms single-family home for rent. No HOA!!! Tiled floors throughout the entire house, new washer & dryer, freshly painted, big closets.

The Redlands
1 Unit Available
17373 SW 284th St
17373 Southwest 284th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
Amazing 4 bedroom 2 bath home in the Redlands. Beautiful high ceilings, open floor plan, large kitchen, nice covered porch, 2 car garage. Very large back yard. The house is tiled with laminate and very spacious. Easy to show.

1 Unit Available
3365 NE 14th Dr
3365 Northeast 14th Drive, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Great Townhouse in amazing area of Homestead, patio, washer and dryer bedroom upstairs etc.

1 Unit Available
2525 SE 19th Pl
2525 Southeast 19th Place, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
3 Bedrooms
Ask
FULLY FURNISHED SEASONAL FIRST FLOOR LAKEFRONT CONDO. AVAILABLE ONLY 4/1/2020-10/31/2020. 2 bedroom 2 bath plus den corner unit with beautiful lake view.

Princeton
1 Unit Available
10810 SW 240th Ln
10810 Southwest 240th Lane, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
VERY NICE TOWNHOUSE,SPACIOUS,3 BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS AND 2/1 BATHS,WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT,NICE PATIO ALL FENCED,CERAMIC 1 ST FLOOR AND CARPET 2 ND FLOOR,PETS WELCOME WITH PET FEE,CLOSE TO TURNPIKE,EASY TO SHOW PLEASE CALL LISTING AGENT!! TENANT
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Naranja, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Naranja renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

