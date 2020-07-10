Apartment List
Last updated July 10 2020

12 Apartments for rent in Naples, FL with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Naples apartment renters looking to save. However, it's important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month...
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
76 Units Available
Milano Lakes
3713 Milano Lakes Cir, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,381
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,677
1439 sqft
Virtual and self guided tours are available now. Call us today for more information! Conveniently located in the heart of Naples' fastest growing area, Milano Lakes offers residents the perfect place to call home.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
20 Units Available
Laguna Bay
2602 Fountainview Cir, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,426
1137 sqft
Recently renovated homes with stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include a billiards table, clubhouse and pool. Near Kensington Golf and Country Club, the beach and I-75.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
23 Units Available
Orchid Run Apartments
10991 Lost Lake Dr, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,461
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,738
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,067
1314 sqft
Luxurious homes have laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Pet-friendly community has car wash area, parking, yoga, pool table, pool and more. Located near multiple golf courses, including Naples Grande Golf Club.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 10 at 07:00pm
$
33 Units Available
Legacy Naples
7557 Campania Way, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,443
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,736
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,138
1486 sqft
Perched near the Gulf of Mexico in southwest Florida, Legacy Naples Apartments is ideally located near fine dining, entertainment, shopping and world-class culture.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 06:43pm
$
47 Units Available
The Point at Naples
2155 Great Blue Drive, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,269
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1081 sqft
Elegance, luxury, and relaxation - these are all available to you when you live in one of the friendliest apartment communities in Naples, Florida.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
25 Units Available
Lely Resort
Inspira
7485 Inspira Cir #1122, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,964
1348 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments built around a large clubhouse and resort-style pool. Amenities include a pet park with washing station, pickleball and bocce ball courts, and a zero gravity pool.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
135 Units Available
Sabal Bay
Springs at Hammock Cove
4360 Petal Dr, Naples, FL
Studio
$1,179
756 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,248
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1143 sqft
Springs at Hammock Cove is beautiful, luxury apartment community located in Naples, FL. The community offers great amenities such as a heated salt-water swimming pool, community clubhouse and a state-of-the-art fitness center. 
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 06:14pm
$
29 Units Available
Belvedere At Quail Run
260 Quail Forest Boulevard, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,209
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
903 sqft
The tranquil community of Belvedere at Quail Run is just minutes from some of Floridas most beautiful beaches including Naples Beach, Vanderbilt Beach, Clam Pass Park/Beach, and Lely Barefoot Beach.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
8 Units Available
The Coast Townhomes of Naples Florida
3436 Winifred Row Ln, Naples, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1300 sqft
Luxury Florida townhomes in a modern gated community near the I-75. Golden Gate Community Park and the beaches of the Gulf Coast are nearby. Spacious apartments include a modern kitchen and breakfast nook.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 6 at 08:58pm
$
8 Units Available
River Reach
2000 River Reach Dr, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,404
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1008 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome to River Reach Apartments, a 62-Acre waterfront community with breathtaking views, designed to offer all the benefits and amenities of luxury apartment living in Naples, Florida.
Results within 10 miles of Naples
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated July 10 at 06:23pm
$
30 Units Available
Versol
28790 Versol Drive, Bonita Springs, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,440
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1247 sqft
Versol is an upscale community featuring new studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes nestled in the tranquil area of Bonita Springs.
City Guide for Naples, FL

Welcome to Naples! This southern Florida Gulf Coast community is like a small tropical paradise. So, let’s take a look at local rental market and find you the home of your dreams.

With beautiful beaches and proximity to Everglades National Park and the Picayune Strand State Forest, the Naples economy is largely dependent on tourism. Because of this, the rental market is dominated by snowbirds that fly south for the winter months, leaving great rentals available at low cost during the summer. This is good news for the new Naples resident, as some of the best, safest rental properties are located beachside and are quite costly. As demand drops during the summer months, prices go down.

Regardless of when you’re moving, you’ll be sure to find a wide variety of rental options—everything from studio apartments to two bedrooms to furnished apartments for rent. And, the seasonal market makes it easy to secure a short term lease.

As with many coastal Florida cities, beachside rentals are the most desirable and the most costly. Additionally, Naples is notorious for being a, well, city for old people, and many of the best developments around town are dedicated retirement communities.

As you go farther inland, rents become cheaper, but safety and desirability wane. However, this is not a hard and fast rule, so once you get to know Naples neighborhoods, you’ll be sure to find some great apartments for rent.

With the exception of pricey, touristy beachside condominiums, the most desirable neighborhoods in town are located north of the city center. Here you’ll find suburban style development, including smaller apartment complexes and rental homes. Two bedroom rental properties here generally range from $1,100 - $1,300.

As you go farther inland, you’ll want to avoid settling in the city center, the area south of the city center, and the area between downtown and the airport. This area is urban and there is a large industrial park to the south, so the apartments here tend to be the least desirable. Don’t be tempted by all of the cheap apartments! Large developments that offer low-income housing in these regions tend to be less safe and come with all the trappings of settling in a high-density community.

Just east of the airport, however, there has been tons of new development in small, separate communities. Here you’ll find decently priced apartment rentals in family-friendly neighborhoods. Communities like Lely frequently offer potential renters the choice of townhomes and condominiums with great amenities, including pools, gyms and clubhouses. Two bedrooms in the east generally range from $1,000 - $1,300, depending on the development.

Naples apartment rentals tend to be quite pet friendly, so if you’re relocating with a four-legged friend you shouldn’t have too much trouble finding a cat or dog friendly apartment.

So welcome to Naples! Enjoy all that this sunny, beachside community has to offer! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Naples, FL

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Naples apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Naples apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

