Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

4901 Gulf Shore BLVD N

4901 Gulf Shore Boulevard North · (239) 325-3515
Location

4901 Gulf Shore Boulevard North, Naples, FL 34103
Park Shore

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2103 · Avail. now

$12,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
The highly sought after Meridian Club in Park Shore is located on the beach front with wide panoramic views of the beach & gulf. On a clear day guests can see as far North as Vanderbilt and as far South is Marco Island. The property offers a Queen in the master, twins in the guest bedroom and a murphy bed in the second guest bedroom with 3 full baths.
The Meridian Club sits on 3.5 beachfront acres. Amenities include social room, fitness, tennis, a beachside elevated pool deck (recently renovated) pool & spa, outdoor kitchen/grilling/entertainment area & beach boardwalk. 24/7 gated security, within walking distance to Venetian Village shopping/fine dining, & minutes to Old Naples. 90 day Minimum Rental

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4901 Gulf Shore BLVD N have any available units?
4901 Gulf Shore BLVD N has a unit available for $12,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 4901 Gulf Shore BLVD N have?
Some of 4901 Gulf Shore BLVD N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4901 Gulf Shore BLVD N currently offering any rent specials?
4901 Gulf Shore BLVD N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4901 Gulf Shore BLVD N pet-friendly?
No, 4901 Gulf Shore BLVD N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 4901 Gulf Shore BLVD N offer parking?
No, 4901 Gulf Shore BLVD N does not offer parking.
Does 4901 Gulf Shore BLVD N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4901 Gulf Shore BLVD N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4901 Gulf Shore BLVD N have a pool?
Yes, 4901 Gulf Shore BLVD N has a pool.
Does 4901 Gulf Shore BLVD N have accessible units?
No, 4901 Gulf Shore BLVD N does not have accessible units.
Does 4901 Gulf Shore BLVD N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4901 Gulf Shore BLVD N has units with dishwashers.
