4150 Belair LN
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

4150 Belair LN

4150 Belair Lane · (239) 325-3516
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4150 Belair Lane, Naples, FL 34103
Park Shore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 109 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
UPDATED AND BACK on the Market! NEW CARPET AND PAINT! LAKE VIEW! A quiet unfurnished, 1rst Floor, 2 bedroom, 2 bath Annual rental in the heart of Park Shore. This first floor unit has a spacious Living Room with sliding glass doors that lead out to a quaint Lanai. The Lanai looks out to a beautiful green space leading to the community Pool. The Kitchen overlooks the open Dining Room, with a place for a few bar stools. The Kitchen includes a matching refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and microwave, with plenty of cabinet space. The Laundry room is just off the kitchen, with pantry space. The Master Bedroom has a large walk in closet, bathroom with two sinks and a tiled shower. The Guest bedroom is also spacious with a large closet and guest bathroom with a shower/tub. Great Pool and Community Area. All NEW CARPORTS! PARK SHORE BEACH PASS! Enjoy the private Park Shore beach area and a short bike ride away from Venetian Village shops, restaurants, galleries and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4150 Belair LN have any available units?
4150 Belair LN has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 4150 Belair LN have?
Some of 4150 Belair LN's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4150 Belair LN currently offering any rent specials?
4150 Belair LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4150 Belair LN pet-friendly?
No, 4150 Belair LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 4150 Belair LN offer parking?
Yes, 4150 Belair LN does offer parking.
Does 4150 Belair LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4150 Belair LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4150 Belair LN have a pool?
Yes, 4150 Belair LN has a pool.
Does 4150 Belair LN have accessible units?
No, 4150 Belair LN does not have accessible units.
Does 4150 Belair LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4150 Belair LN has units with dishwashers.
