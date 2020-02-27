4150 Belair LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool

UPDATED AND BACK on the Market! NEW CARPET AND PAINT! LAKE VIEW! A quiet unfurnished, 1rst Floor, 2 bedroom, 2 bath Annual rental in the heart of Park Shore. This first floor unit has a spacious Living Room with sliding glass doors that lead out to a quaint Lanai. The Lanai looks out to a beautiful green space leading to the community Pool. The Kitchen overlooks the open Dining Room, with a place for a few bar stools. The Kitchen includes a matching refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and microwave, with plenty of cabinet space. The Laundry room is just off the kitchen, with pantry space. The Master Bedroom has a large walk in closet, bathroom with two sinks and a tiled shower. The Guest bedroom is also spacious with a large closet and guest bathroom with a shower/tub. Great Pool and Community Area. All NEW CARPORTS! PARK SHORE BEACH PASS! Enjoy the private Park Shore beach area and a short bike ride away from Venetian Village shops, restaurants, galleries and more.