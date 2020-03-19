4126 Belair LN

Amenities

Wow - spacious second floor 2/2 West of 41, walk to Venetian Village and Beach (Park Shore Beach parking pass included). Available November 1 - April 30. Shopping around the corner - Fresh Market and StarBucks. Expanded living space with air conditioned enclosed large lanai. Tiled in living areas and baths, bedrooms carpeted. Features King bed in master with walk in closet, guest bedroom has both a Queen and Twin bed. Large laundry and storage room. Enjoy the dining area off the kitchen, or dine on the enclosed lanai overlooking the pool area and western sunsets.