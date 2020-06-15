All apartments in Naples
Last updated April 22 2020 at 3:31 AM

4005 Gulf Shore BLVD N

4005 Gulf Shore Boulevard North · (239) 285-1198
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4005 Gulf Shore Boulevard North, Naples, FL 34103
Park Shore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 502 · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1267 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
Fabulous Gulf and beach views from this updated fifth floor residence also boasting a bright southwestern exposure. Recent upgrades to this immaculate, well maintained residence include modernized kitchen and baths, newer décor and all tiled flooring throughout with area rugs. Pleasing light Florida colors give an inviting and comfortable feeling for the perfect relaxing vacation. Sofa and two chairs in the living room. The wood dining room table seats six. Furnished with every creature comfort to make a tenant's stay more convenient and enjoyable. Enjoy the amenities Gulfside has to offer including a heated pool and spa, exercise room, social room, library and on-site security & manager. Located just down the boulevard from the Village on Venetian Bay offering fine shopping, dining and entertainment. * Only two sets of guests for a maximum stay of fifteen days each set are permitted during lease term.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4005 Gulf Shore BLVD N have any available units?
4005 Gulf Shore BLVD N has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 4005 Gulf Shore BLVD N have?
Some of 4005 Gulf Shore BLVD N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4005 Gulf Shore BLVD N currently offering any rent specials?
4005 Gulf Shore BLVD N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4005 Gulf Shore BLVD N pet-friendly?
No, 4005 Gulf Shore BLVD N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 4005 Gulf Shore BLVD N offer parking?
No, 4005 Gulf Shore BLVD N does not offer parking.
Does 4005 Gulf Shore BLVD N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4005 Gulf Shore BLVD N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4005 Gulf Shore BLVD N have a pool?
Yes, 4005 Gulf Shore BLVD N has a pool.
Does 4005 Gulf Shore BLVD N have accessible units?
No, 4005 Gulf Shore BLVD N does not have accessible units.
Does 4005 Gulf Shore BLVD N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4005 Gulf Shore BLVD N has units with dishwashers.
