4005 Gulf Shore BLVD N

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated gym pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool hot tub

Fabulous Gulf and beach views from this updated fifth floor residence also boasting a bright southwestern exposure. Recent upgrades to this immaculate, well maintained residence include modernized kitchen and baths, newer décor and all tiled flooring throughout with area rugs. Pleasing light Florida colors give an inviting and comfortable feeling for the perfect relaxing vacation. Sofa and two chairs in the living room. The wood dining room table seats six. Furnished with every creature comfort to make a tenant's stay more convenient and enjoyable. Enjoy the amenities Gulfside has to offer including a heated pool and spa, exercise room, social room, library and on-site security & manager. Located just down the boulevard from the Village on Venetian Bay offering fine shopping, dining and entertainment. * Only two sets of guests for a maximum stay of fifteen days each set are permitted during lease term.