325 3rd ST S
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

325 3rd ST S

325 3rd Street South · (239) 325-3516
Location

325 3rd Street South, Naples, FL 34102
Old Naples

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6 · Avail. now

$15,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Newly Offered within the heart of Olde Naples!This updated 2 bedroom/Den with sleeper/3 bath is just three blocks to the white sand beaches of the Gulf of Mexico, less than two blocks to 5th Avenue South shopping and dining district, and a short bike ride to Third Street.Offering a spacious and open floorplan, this 1rst floor condo is the perfect place to enjoy your time in Naples. As you enter the front door, and cross the foyer, you walk into a cheerful, bright condo.The Living Room has a couch, 2 matching chairs, large flat-screen TV.The Kitchen has rich wood cabinetry, granite counters a bar and is open to the living and dining areas.The Dining area has a table and seating for 6.The Master Suite offers a King bed, TV, dresser, 2 closets, and private bath with a separate tub and shower.The Guest bedroom has Twin beds, closet, and bath with a walk-in shower.The Den has a pull-out queen sofa bed, desk/chair, TV, and there is a hall bath with a combination tub/shower.Enjoy the lanai setting outside, with a couch, chairs, and pretty view of the pool.The community pool has plenty of seating, chaises, and umbrellas.There is a one-car garage with a 2nd spot in front of the condo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 3rd ST S have any available units?
325 3rd ST S has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 325 3rd ST S have?
Some of 325 3rd ST S's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 3rd ST S currently offering any rent specials?
325 3rd ST S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 3rd ST S pet-friendly?
No, 325 3rd ST S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 325 3rd ST S offer parking?
Yes, 325 3rd ST S does offer parking.
Does 325 3rd ST S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 325 3rd ST S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 3rd ST S have a pool?
Yes, 325 3rd ST S has a pool.
Does 325 3rd ST S have accessible units?
No, 325 3rd ST S does not have accessible units.
Does 325 3rd ST S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 325 3rd ST S has units with dishwashers.
