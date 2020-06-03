325 3rd ST S

Amenities

Newly Offered within the heart of Olde Naples!This updated 2 bedroom/Den with sleeper/3 bath is just three blocks to the white sand beaches of the Gulf of Mexico, less than two blocks to 5th Avenue South shopping and dining district, and a short bike ride to Third Street.Offering a spacious and open floorplan, this 1rst floor condo is the perfect place to enjoy your time in Naples. As you enter the front door, and cross the foyer, you walk into a cheerful, bright condo.The Living Room has a couch, 2 matching chairs, large flat-screen TV.The Kitchen has rich wood cabinetry, granite counters a bar and is open to the living and dining areas.The Dining area has a table and seating for 6.The Master Suite offers a King bed, TV, dresser, 2 closets, and private bath with a separate tub and shower.The Guest bedroom has Twin beds, closet, and bath with a walk-in shower.The Den has a pull-out queen sofa bed, desk/chair, TV, and there is a hall bath with a combination tub/shower.Enjoy the lanai setting outside, with a couch, chairs, and pretty view of the pool.The community pool has plenty of seating, chaises, and umbrellas.There is a one-car garage with a 2nd spot in front of the condo.