All apartments in Naples
Find more places like 202 Bears Paw TRL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Naples, FL
/
202 Bears Paw TRL
Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:55 PM

202 Bears Paw TRL

202 Bears Paw Trail · (239) 682-4807
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Naples
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

202 Bears Paw Trail, Naples, FL 34105
Bears Paw

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 97 · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1665 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Available from January 1st 2021 to May 31st 2021.This beautiful villa offers 2 bed/2 bath and a spacious enclosed lanai under AC with view on the Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course. Quiet, located in a cul de sac, very close to the pool. There is a 2-car garage and the golf cart is included in the unit. Conveniently located close to downtown, Bears Paw has a lot to offer: golf course, tennis courts, fitness center, boat docks, fishing pier, kayaks and canoes...
Cleaning 1/week included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 Bears Paw TRL have any available units?
202 Bears Paw TRL has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 202 Bears Paw TRL have?
Some of 202 Bears Paw TRL's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 Bears Paw TRL currently offering any rent specials?
202 Bears Paw TRL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 Bears Paw TRL pet-friendly?
No, 202 Bears Paw TRL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 202 Bears Paw TRL offer parking?
Yes, 202 Bears Paw TRL does offer parking.
Does 202 Bears Paw TRL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 202 Bears Paw TRL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 Bears Paw TRL have a pool?
Yes, 202 Bears Paw TRL has a pool.
Does 202 Bears Paw TRL have accessible units?
No, 202 Bears Paw TRL does not have accessible units.
Does 202 Bears Paw TRL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 202 Bears Paw TRL has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 202 Bears Paw TRL?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

River Reach
2000 River Reach Dr
Naples, FL 34104
Advenir at Aventine
9300 Marino Cir
Naples, FL 34114
Legacy Naples
7557 Campania Way
Naples, FL 34104
Gulfshore Apartment Homes
5301 Summer Wind Dr
Naples, FL 34109
Meadow Brook Preserve
1130 Turtle Creek Blvd
Naples, FL 34110
The Falls of Portofino
7047 Ambrosia Ln
Naples, FL 34119
The Coast Townhomes of Naples Florida
3436 Winifred Row Ln
Naples, FL 34116
Milano Lakes
3713 Milano Lakes Cir
Naples, FL 34114

Similar Pages

Naples 1 BedroomsNaples 2 Bedrooms
Naples 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNaples Apartments with Parking
Naples Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FL
San Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FL
Naples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FLWhiskey Creek, FLVineyards, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sabal Bay

Apartments Near Colleges

Hodges UniversityFlorida SouthWestern State College
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity