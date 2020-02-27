202 Bears Paw TRL

Amenities

Available from January 1st 2021 to May 31st 2021.This beautiful villa offers 2 bed/2 bath and a spacious enclosed lanai under AC with view on the Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course. Quiet, located in a cul de sac, very close to the pool. There is a 2-car garage and the golf cart is included in the unit. Conveniently located close to downtown, Bears Paw has a lot to offer: golf course, tennis courts, fitness center, boat docks, fishing pier, kayaks and canoes...

Cleaning 1/week included!