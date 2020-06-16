1531 Chesapeake AVE

Amenities

ALL BOATERS AND WATER LOVERS! A Fantastic South Naples/Royal Harbor location is where you will find this waterfront first floor 2 Bed/2Bath furnished condo with private boat dock just steps from your front door. Direct Gulf Access to explore the Gulf of Mexico, Keewaydin Island, Naples Bay, and Gordon River. Upon entry, you will realize you have entered a "special place". Open living, dining, kitchen and bar areas open onto the large screened in lanai overlooking the serene canal The interior is recently updated in fine detail throughout including Stainless Appliances(2018), New A/C(2018), New Hot Water Heater(2018), New Carpet (2018), and New Interior Neutral Paint(2018). Shopping, art galleries, dining and entertainment in the heart of Naples are just minutes away. This "special place" is a must see.