All apartments in Naples
Find more places like 1531 Chesapeake AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Naples, FL
/
1531 Chesapeake AVE
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:41 PM

1531 Chesapeake AVE

1531 Chesapeake Avenue · (239) 466-9600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Naples
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1531 Chesapeake Avenue, Naples, FL 34102
Royal Harbor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
furnished
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
furnished
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
ALL BOATERS AND WATER LOVERS! A Fantastic South Naples/Royal Harbor location is where you will find this waterfront first floor 2 Bed/2Bath furnished condo with private boat dock just steps from your front door. Direct Gulf Access to explore the Gulf of Mexico, Keewaydin Island, Naples Bay, and Gordon River. Upon entry, you will realize you have entered a "special place". Open living, dining, kitchen and bar areas open onto the large screened in lanai overlooking the serene canal The interior is recently updated in fine detail throughout including Stainless Appliances(2018), New A/C(2018), New Hot Water Heater(2018), New Carpet (2018), and New Interior Neutral Paint(2018). Shopping, art galleries, dining and entertainment in the heart of Naples are just minutes away. This "special place" is a must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1531 Chesapeake AVE have any available units?
1531 Chesapeake AVE has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 1531 Chesapeake AVE have?
Some of 1531 Chesapeake AVE's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1531 Chesapeake AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1531 Chesapeake AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1531 Chesapeake AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1531 Chesapeake AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 1531 Chesapeake AVE offer parking?
No, 1531 Chesapeake AVE does not offer parking.
Does 1531 Chesapeake AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1531 Chesapeake AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1531 Chesapeake AVE have a pool?
No, 1531 Chesapeake AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1531 Chesapeake AVE have accessible units?
No, 1531 Chesapeake AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1531 Chesapeake AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1531 Chesapeake AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1531 Chesapeake AVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

TGM Malibu Lakes
2115 Malibu Lakes Cir
Naples, FL 34119
TGM Bermuda Island
3320 Bermuda Isle Cir
Naples, FL 34109
Gulfshore Apartment Homes
5301 Summer Wind Dr
Naples, FL 34109
Meadow Brook Preserve
1130 Turtle Creek Blvd
Naples, FL 34110
Sierra Grande
6975 Sierra Grande Club Cir
Naples, FL 34113
Eldorado
4300 Atoll Ct
Naples, FL 34116
The Coast Townhomes of Naples Florida
3436 Winifred Row Ln
Naples, FL 34116
Springs at Hammock Cove
4360 Petal Dr
Naples, FL 34112

Similar Pages

Naples 1 BedroomsNaples 2 Bedrooms
Naples 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNaples Apartments with Parking
Naples Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FL
San Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FL
Naples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FLWhiskey Creek, FLVineyards, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sabal Bay

Apartments Near Colleges

Hodges UniversityFlorida SouthWestern State College
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity