Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is located off of St Rd 60 and N Church Ave in Central Mulberry! Freshly painted interior with brand new plank laminate flooring throughout almost all of the house and ceiling fans in practically every room to help during the summer months. Spacious kitchen with wrap-around counters and dishwasher for added convenience. Pet Friendly! Call today!!