All apartments in Mount Plymouth
Find more places like 30449 DUBSDREAD DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mount Plymouth, FL
/
30449 DUBSDREAD DRIVE
Last updated July 31 2019 at 3:11 AM

30449 DUBSDREAD DRIVE

30449 Dubsdread Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

30449 Dubsdread Dr, Mount Plymouth, FL 32776

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Hard to find rental in wonderful location with A-rated schools. Features two bedrooms and one bathroom, which is attached to master with hallway pass through. Bonus office space attached to master bedroom. Very large pantry/storage closet near kitchen. This rental has all new floors throughout with linoleum in the kitchen and bathroom, carpet in bedroom and living space. New kitchen appliances. New ceiling fans/lighting. Completely rent ready for new tenants. This 1/2 duplex was just painted inside & out. Energy efficient double pane windows installed in June 2019. Nice backyard with no rear neighbors and views of now closed golf course. Access to private laundry off porch. Two designated off-street parking spaces.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30449 DUBSDREAD DRIVE have any available units?
30449 DUBSDREAD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Plymouth, FL.
What amenities does 30449 DUBSDREAD DRIVE have?
Some of 30449 DUBSDREAD DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30449 DUBSDREAD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
30449 DUBSDREAD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30449 DUBSDREAD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 30449 DUBSDREAD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Plymouth.
Does 30449 DUBSDREAD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 30449 DUBSDREAD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 30449 DUBSDREAD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30449 DUBSDREAD DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30449 DUBSDREAD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 30449 DUBSDREAD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 30449 DUBSDREAD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 30449 DUBSDREAD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 30449 DUBSDREAD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 30449 DUBSDREAD DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30449 DUBSDREAD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 30449 DUBSDREAD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FLMount Dora, FLEustis, FLWekiwa Springs, FLSouth Apopka, FLForest City, FL
Heathrow, FLTavares, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLDeBary, FLLockhart, FLPine Hills, FLFairview Shores, FLFern Park, FLMinneola, FLOrange City, FLLeesburg, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Lake-Sumter State College