30449 DUBSDREAD DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Hard to find rental in wonderful location with A-rated schools. Features two bedrooms and one bathroom, which is attached to master with hallway pass through. Bonus office space attached to master bedroom. Very large pantry/storage closet near kitchen. This rental has all new floors throughout with linoleum in the kitchen and bathroom, carpet in bedroom and living space. New kitchen appliances. New ceiling fans/lighting. Completely rent ready for new tenants. This 1/2 duplex was just painted inside & out. Energy efficient double pane windows installed in June 2019. Nice backyard with no rear neighbors and views of now closed golf course. Access to private laundry off porch. Two designated off-street parking spaces.