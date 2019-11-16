All apartments in Montverde
17345 PORTER AVENUE
17345 PORTER AVENUE

17345 Porter Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

17345 Porter Avenue, Montverde, FL 34756

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
CUSTOM, CUSTOM, CUSTOM Located in Montverde! This two bedroom / one bath home has NEW everything and in MOVE IN ready condition. The very OPEN floor plan makes for a very spacious feel. Stainless Steel appliances and GRANITE counter TOPS throughout. The flooring is 18x18 ceramic tile throughout and the main living areas has crown molding. Newer washer and dryer located in the garage. ENJOY the views of LAKE APOPKA from the porches not to mention the property is conveniently located just behind the Montverde bike path. Rent includes lawn care, pest control and garbage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 17345 PORTER AVENUE have any available units?
17345 PORTER AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montverde, FL.
What amenities does 17345 PORTER AVENUE have?
Some of 17345 PORTER AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17345 PORTER AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
17345 PORTER AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17345 PORTER AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 17345 PORTER AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montverde.
Does 17345 PORTER AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 17345 PORTER AVENUE offers parking.
Does 17345 PORTER AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17345 PORTER AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17345 PORTER AVENUE have a pool?
No, 17345 PORTER AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 17345 PORTER AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 17345 PORTER AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 17345 PORTER AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17345 PORTER AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 17345 PORTER AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 17345 PORTER AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

