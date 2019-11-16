17345 PORTER AVENUE.

Amenities

CUSTOM, CUSTOM, CUSTOM Located in Montverde! This two bedroom / one bath home has NEW everything and in MOVE IN ready condition. The very OPEN floor plan makes for a very spacious feel. Stainless Steel appliances and GRANITE counter TOPS throughout. The flooring is 18x18 ceramic tile throughout and the main living areas has crown molding. Newer washer and dryer located in the garage. ENJOY the views of LAKE APOPKA from the porches not to mention the property is conveniently located just behind the Montverde bike path. Rent includes lawn care, pest control and garbage.