Amenities

bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub Property Amenities

903 Arbor Pointe Available 08/01/19 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Minneola House for Rent!!!! - Just under 2000 sq ft of living space in this 3/2 Minneola house! Tile throughout the house except for the bedrooms. Kitchen and family room has open space floor plan. Master bathroom has separate shower enclosure and garden tub. Fenced back yard. Minutes away from shopping and restaurants on Hwy 50.



(RLNE4668242)