Home
/
Minneola, FL
/
620 Park Valley Cir
Last updated May 10 2019 at 6:53 AM

620 Park Valley Cir

620 Park Valley Circle · No Longer Available
Location

620 Park Valley Circle, Minneola, FL 34715

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Motivated seller,seller say bring all offers,MUST SELL TODAY POOL HOME .This may be the home you have being waiting for to hit the market.Come Take a look at this beautiful pool home located in Lake county Minneola,Fl .Just minutes away from New Turn Pike entrance .This home features a great open layout over looking the large pool and backyard, perfect for entertaining family and friends.The master bedroom is large and spacious featuring your own walk in closet.The other 3 bedrooms have plenty of space as well.The home also features Lake assess for swimming and a play area.As well as having plenty of room in this home. It is in a fabulous location, you are minutes away from all kinds of shopping, restaurants, medical center and you are a short drive away from Lake Ridge Winery .This home is a family dream for entertainment don't delay to see this great lay out lots of room to grow,Bring your offer today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 Park Valley Cir have any available units?
620 Park Valley Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneola, FL.
Is 620 Park Valley Cir currently offering any rent specials?
620 Park Valley Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 Park Valley Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 620 Park Valley Cir is pet friendly.
Does 620 Park Valley Cir offer parking?
No, 620 Park Valley Cir does not offer parking.
Does 620 Park Valley Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 620 Park Valley Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 Park Valley Cir have a pool?
Yes, 620 Park Valley Cir has a pool.
Does 620 Park Valley Cir have accessible units?
No, 620 Park Valley Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 620 Park Valley Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 620 Park Valley Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 620 Park Valley Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 620 Park Valley Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
