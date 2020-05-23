1210 JAYHIL DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground garage

his 3/2 split plan beautiful home in an established neighborhood with a playground and a dock that you can fish from.



As you enter through the front door your kitchen is to your left. The kitchen over looks the living / dining combo. To the left of the house you have a large master bedroom and master bathroom with walk in closet. Master bathroom has both a bath and separate shower. To the right of the house you have two good sized bedrooms and bathroom. Also linen closets. From the living room you can open the sliding glass doors out to the screened in porch.



Near the new Turnpike entrance from Minneola and down the street from the Minneola Sports complex. Minneola High School, Grassy lake Elementary, Minneola Charter schools surround the neighborhood