Minneola, FL
1125 BLACKJACK RIDGE STREET
Last updated November 17 2019 at 6:00 AM

1125 BLACKJACK RIDGE STREET

1125 Black Jack Ridge Street · No Longer Available
Location

1125 Black Jack Ridge Street, Minneola, FL 34715
Oak Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
playground
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
All the space you need can be found in this home. 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and over 1800 square feet of living area can accommodate all your needs. The split floor plan and high ceilings allows the kitchen, living room, and dining room to feel open and welcoming. This quiet neighborhood is minutes away from Hwy 27, the Turnpike, shopping, and restaurants. A nice little perk that comes with this home is access to a private playground and beach area on Lake Minneola. It gets even better... lawn care is included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1125 BLACKJACK RIDGE STREET have any available units?
1125 BLACKJACK RIDGE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneola, FL.
What amenities does 1125 BLACKJACK RIDGE STREET have?
Some of 1125 BLACKJACK RIDGE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1125 BLACKJACK RIDGE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1125 BLACKJACK RIDGE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1125 BLACKJACK RIDGE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1125 BLACKJACK RIDGE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneola.
Does 1125 BLACKJACK RIDGE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1125 BLACKJACK RIDGE STREET offers parking.
Does 1125 BLACKJACK RIDGE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1125 BLACKJACK RIDGE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1125 BLACKJACK RIDGE STREET have a pool?
No, 1125 BLACKJACK RIDGE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1125 BLACKJACK RIDGE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1125 BLACKJACK RIDGE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1125 BLACKJACK RIDGE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1125 BLACKJACK RIDGE STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 1125 BLACKJACK RIDGE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1125 BLACKJACK RIDGE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

