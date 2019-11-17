1125 BLACKJACK RIDGE STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking ceiling fan playground microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground

All the space you need can be found in this home. 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and over 1800 square feet of living area can accommodate all your needs. The split floor plan and high ceilings allows the kitchen, living room, and dining room to feel open and welcoming. This quiet neighborhood is minutes away from Hwy 27, the Turnpike, shopping, and restaurants. A nice little perk that comes with this home is access to a private playground and beach area on Lake Minneola. It gets even better... lawn care is included!