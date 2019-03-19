1119 Chateau Cir

Amenities

patio / balcony garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities garage

This great home is for rent in Oak Valley, located in Minneola, FL. This home has beautiful tile through out the whole home. The home is a 4 bedroom 2 bath home. This gorgeous home features a two car garage with drive space, a great sized backyard and a screened in porch. This is a home that is sure to satisfy. You do not want to miss this steal of a deal! Pest control included in the rent! Brand new AC installed in 2015!

For more information please contact Florida Property Management Experts at (352)241-7000 or visit our website at www.perfectrentalhomes.com