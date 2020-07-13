Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020

428 Apartments for rent in Miami Shores, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Miami Shores apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Miami Shores
1131 NE 104th St
1131 Northeast 104th Street, Miami Shores, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,800
Great combination...WATERFRONT & MIAMI SHORES & POOL & 4 bed/3 bath split bedroom plan! White wood beamed high vaulted ceilings with a bright white open floor plan and large kitchen - great for entertaining! Master suite w/bath in suite.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Miami Shores
9500 N Miami Ave
9500 North Miami Avenue, Miami Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
Gorgeous & Beautifully updated home, impact windows, move-in ready freshly painted 3bd-rm, 2bath 1800 sq. ft. Featuring a carved stone fireplace in the living room and refinished hardwood floors with mahogany inlay throughout.

1 of 13

Last updated July 8 at 05:02pm
1 Unit Available
Miami Shores
1329 NE 105th St
1329 Northeast 105th Street, Miami Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
COMPLETELY REMODELED UNIT AND BUILDING. 2BED/2BATH, 1029SQFT, TILE AND WOOD FLOORS, OPEN KITCHEN, WASHER&DRYER INSIDE UNIT, 2 PARKING SPACES,

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Miami Shores
274 NW 92ND STREET
274 Northwest 92nd Street, Miami Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
Outstanding Furnished home for rent. Modern outlook, impact windows, Nest Thermostat. Very well maintained. beautiful set up, cozy, spacious, beautiful garden in a Cul-de-sac Street. Wooden Floors.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Miami Shores
65 NE 95 st
65 Northeast 95th Street, Miami Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,895
The 'GLASS House'...True MIMO(Mid-Century Modern) home.Lg glass impact windows create tranquil living areas-bathed in natural light w/gleaming polished terrazzo floors,high ceilings,large open floor plan..
Results within 1 mile of Miami Shores
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
21 Units Available
North Bay Village
Moda at North Bay Village
8000 West Dr, North Bay Village, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,530
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,257
1264 sqft
Florida luxury living at its finest! Stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and in-unit laundry. Complex has gym, pool, hot tub, wine room, and common areas for recreation. Incredible views of the bay.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
103 Units Available
Upper East Side
Shorecrest Club
7950 NE Bayshore Ct, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,579
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,341
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,226
2011 sqft
Contemporary, true Miami feel with on-site concierge service and beautiful architecture throughout. Minutes from shopping and restaurants. Resort-style pool and fitness center. Granite countertops, wood flooring, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
8 Units Available
Upper East Side
The Corridor
760 NE 85th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
768 sqft
Sophisticated apartments near Pelican Harbor Marina have stainless steel appliances and large windows with sweeping views of the Miami skyline. Dogs and cats are allowed in these pet-friendly units.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
5 Units Available
Sans Souci Estates
Tropicana
1900 Sans Souci Blvd, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern homes with spacious floor plans, oversized closets, and stainless steel appliances in kitchens. Common amenities include a resort-style pool, fully equipped fitness center, and on-site laundry. Seven minutes from Florida International University.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Upper East Side
900 Northeast 85th Street
900 Northeast 85th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,200
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished Studio (Efficiency) in Upper East Side (MiMo Biscayne) adjacent to Miami Shores & El Portal. Aventura, Miami Beach, Brickell, Design District, Midtown and Wynwood are a few minutes away. Barry University, Johnson & Wales, FIU North & St.

1 of 52

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Beach
1531 Stillwater Drive
1531 Stillwater Drive, Miami Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
3280 sqft
Waterfront Pool home in gated neighborhood with panoramic bayview, dock, and no bridges to ocean. 4 bedroom, 4 bath, one car garage on the point of a peninsula. Large master suite and spa bath. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Upper East Side
437 NE 82 ST
437 Northeast 82nd Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
**SPECIAL PROMOTION - MOVE IN WITH JUST 2 MONTHS ** Wonderfully newly renovated garden view 1BD/1BA residence in hot Little River District! Enjoy the large new kitchen with SS appliances such as a fridge and electric range, waterproof flooring,

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Little Haiti
8262 NE 1 AV 9
8262 Northeast 1st Avenue, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1st and Security! Renovated 1/1! Upper Eastside! - Property Id: 315138 1st and Security With Approved Credit and Income! Renovated one bedroom and one bath apartment. Third floor.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Miami Shores
601 NW 90th St 9
601 NW 90th St, Miami-Dade County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
500 sqft
Green surrounded townhome in El Portal1/1 - Property Id: 249821 Done with crowded places? Come home to enjoy simple living at this tranquil complex. Semi detached bungalows with green lush areas, very few neighbors and plenty of parking.

1 of 75

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Beach
1575 Stillwater Drive
1575 Stillwater Drive, Miami Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$22,500
4735 sqft
The most exquisite waterfront home with a wide bay view and dock on the peak of the gated peninsula of Stillwater Drive. Very private, 4 bedrooms + staff room, 3.5 bathrooms. 137 ft.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sans Souci Estates
11610 N. bayshore Drive 3C
11610 North Bayshore Drive, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
750 sqft
Unit 3C Available 08/01/20 Luxury Condo east of Biscyane North Miami Florida - Property Id: 310634 Pet Friendly Apartment on Private Cul de Sac luxurious and quiet includes: Private Balcony Gated Assigned parking Washer and Dryer in your own

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Little Haiti
62 NE 78th St
62 Northeast 78th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,050
1 Bedroom
Ask
Fully remodeled studio in the heart of Little River, just off NE 79th st and NE 2nd Avenue. Owner pays water and trash. The apartment is fully updated with new floors, kitchens, and bathrooms. Located on a quiet street. Ready to move in immediately.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Biscayne Park
11303 NE 11th Pl
11303 NE 11th Pl, Biscayne Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1010 sqft
Nice and Spacious Duplex for rent in beautiful Biscayne Park. Large fenced backyard, private terrace, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom plus a den with closet. Parking for 3 cars. Central AC. washer and dryer exclusive for unit.

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Biscayne Park
1624 NE 109th St
1624 Northeast 109th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
831 sqft
Be the first to live in this FULLY RENOVATED 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex in an amazing location near Biscayne Bay.

1 of 78

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Upper East Side
1201 NE 83rd St A10842820
1201 Northeast 83rd Street, Miami, FL
10 Bedrooms
$50,000
LIVE GLAMOROUSLY AT BAYSHORE ESTATES - Property Id: 267852 Magic waterfront Mansion with a combination of contemporary and Mediterranean style. Open plan living spaces with idyllic transitions to expansive outdoor living areas.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Upper East Side
8103 Biscayne Blvd 403
8103 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,575
650 sqft
NYC Style Warehouse Loft! Upper Eastside! - Property Id: 308863 A true NYC style UNFURNISHED loft space studio: High, exposed ceiling, open floor plan, floor to ceiling impact glass windows with sliding doors, stainless steel appliances and German

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Miami Shores
555 NW 87th St
555 Northwest 87th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,450
1790 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Stunning 4 BR OASIS mins from Everything!! - Property Id: 224117 Stunning furnished 4 bedroom 2 bathroom just 15 minutes from Miami Beach, Design District and Wynwood.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
MiMo District
623 Ne 72 Street
623 Northeast 72nd Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,050
500 sqft
For rent: detached guest cottage with separate entrance located in Upper Eastside Miami. Fully furnished. Close to popular dining spots and shopping. Property is immaculate. Includes bi-weekly housekeeping. Tropical setting. Serious inquiries only.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
North Bay Village
1555 N Treasure Dr
1555 North Treasure Drive, North Bay Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1169 sqft
ONE LOOK WILL DO! 2 bedrooms, 2 baths split floor plan condo, nestle in the heart of North Bay Village.
City Guide for Miami Shores, FL

Miami Shores is an incorporated village located in Miami-Dade County, but for seven years, from 1925 until 1932, it was actually a part of the City of Miami. Downtown Miami is just a 12 or so minute drive down an eight mile stretch of I-95 from Miami Shores, while Ft. Lauderdale is about 22 miles up the coast on that same interstate.

Miami Shores had a population of 10,493 in the 2010 census, making it a small suburb in the Miami-Ft. Lauderdale metropolitan region. The village's name is no trick, as the streets of Miami Shores really do run right up to the coast of the North Bay area of Biscayne Bay. Across the water you can see the nearby strip of land home to legendary locales, such as South Beach and Bal Harbour. The many early 20th-century homes here showcase the architectural styles of Spanish Colonial Revival and Mediterranean Revival. Many of these houses are adorned with gardens, which grow abundantly year round in the Southern Floridian climate. But gardens have been a controversial subject in Miami Shores since 2013, when the the village council rewrote its Code of Ordinances to prohibit vegetable gardens in front yards (backyards are still safe for cucumbers and watermelons). See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Miami Shores, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Miami Shores apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

