Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:15 AM

173 Apartments for rent in Miami Shores, FL with garage

Miami Shores apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
274 NW 92ND STREET
274 Northwest 92nd Street, Miami Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
Outstanding Furnished home for rent. Modern outlook, impact windows, Nest Thermostat. Very well maintained. beautiful set up, cozy, spacious, beautiful garden in a Cul-de-sac Street. Wooden Floors.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
9405 NW 2nd Ave
9405 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Enjoy this well maintained, spacious 2 Bed/ 1 Bath home in Miami Shores with large fully fenced yard and garage.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
1217 NE 100th St
1217 Northeast 100th Street, Miami Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Spectacular 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom dream home with attached 2 car garage in desirable East Miami Shores! Located on a quiet street, this stunning property has impeccable curb appeal and has been well maintained by the owner.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
77 NE 95th St
77 Northeast 95th Street, Miami Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
Immaculate, professionally-designed 1 story home in beautiful Miami Shores. With 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, office area extra TV area with stylish finishes, you'll enjoy a perfect setting for relaxing and entertaining life.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
46 NW 98th St
46 Northwest 98th Street, Miami Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1784 sqft
Contact us today to schedule a showing of this spacious modern single family home in the sought after Miami Shores area. Home includes modern appliances, tiled floors and spacious living areas.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
454 NE 93rd St
454 Northeast 93rd Street, Miami Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,195
Special Amazing location...in the "Heart" of Miami Shores! Modern Design w/original architectural details. Unique polished Terrazzo floors in rare color of cream & chocolate brown.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
162 NW 108 St
162 Northwest 108th Street, Miami Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
WOW! Light, Bright, clean and modern....and ready to move in! No work to do! Open floor plan, and lots of natural light with NEW impact windows! Completely remodeled...

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
10101 NW Miami Ct
10101 Northwest Miami Court, Miami Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2022 sqft
DELIGHTFUL MIAMI SHORES FAMILY HOME NESTLED ON A PERFECT CORNER LOT! IMMACULATELY APPOINTED IN EVERY WAY.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
North Bay Village
23 Units Available
Moda at North Bay Village
8000 West Dr, North Bay Village, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,510
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1264 sqft
Florida luxury living at its finest! Stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and in-unit laundry. Complex has gym, pool, hot tub, wine room, and common areas for recreation. Incredible views of the bay.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Beach
1 Unit Available
1531 Stillwater Drive
1531 Stillwater Drive, Miami Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
3080 sqft
Waterfront Pool home in gated neighborhood with panoramic bayview, dock, and no bridges to ocean. 4 bedroom, 4 bath, one car garage on the point of a peninsula. Large master suite and spa bath. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Beach
1 Unit Available
1575 Stillwater Drive
1575 Stillwater Drive, Miami Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$15,500
4735 sqft
The most exquisite waterfront home with a wide bay view and dock on the peak of the gated peninsula of Stillwater Drive. Very private, 4 bedrooms + staff room, 3.5 bathrooms. 137 ft.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
El Portal
1 Unit Available
66 NW 87th St
66 Northwest 87th Street, El Portal, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WOW! Where everyone wants to live! Charming Village of El Portal...

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Biscayne Park
1 Unit Available
11515 NE 12th Ave
11515 Northeast 12th Avenue, Miami-Dade County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Luxury modern House 3/1 modern open kitchen garden Style 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom . Renovated throughout with impact windows, Open kitchen with bar, family room Basement and private yard (beautiful fruit trees).

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Upper East Side
1 Unit Available
8101 Biscayne Blvd
8101 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,575
1 Bedroom
Ask
Looking for a very special place to live?..Perhaps work as well?. Gorgeous large studio- loft style with concrete floor, open and modern kitchen, large bathroom, W&D inside. 1 assigned parking in a gated garage.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
1881 79th St Cswy
1881 79th Street Cswy, North Bay Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1221 sqft
Enjoy spectacular Bay views from this waterfront condo located in North Bay Village offering 2 beds- 2baths, Split floor plan for better privacy, floor to ceiling glass windows in all areas to access spacious balcony, bar style countertop kitchen

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
North Beach
1 Unit Available
1650 Biarritz Dr
1650 Biarritz Drive, Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$5,200
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1650 Biarritz Dr in Miami Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Biscayne Park
1 Unit Available
11143 NE 8 Ave
11143 Northeast 8th Avenue, Biscayne Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
Desirable Biscayne Park, three-bedroom, two customized bathrooms. A real beauty. Architectural features,Original wood floors, formal dining and cute sun room/family room facing a Large 10,000 sq.ft. lot with lots of greenery and privacy.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
North Beach
1 Unit Available
2000 Bay Dr
2000 Bay Drive, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
Great waterfront boutique building with swimming pool, whirlpool, sauna, & gym. Ultra High Ceiling with Double height windows featuring spectacular wide bay views. Master Bedroom is a loft style .

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
11720 NW 2nd Ave
11720 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami-Dade County, FL
Studio
$1,950
2 bedrooms, 1 bath completely remodeled. Florida room, converted garage can be studio. Modern open kitchen, Laundry Room with pantry. Great backyard all fenced with mangoes trees, ornamental plants. Large front yard allowing multiple parking.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
7810 Center Bay Dr
7810 Center Bay Drive, North Bay Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE IN THIS AMAZING NEIGHBORHOOD LOCATED IN A SECURE GATED COMMUNITY IN NORTH BAY ISLAND IN PRESTIGIOUS NORTH BAY VILLAGE.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
11750 NE 1st Ave
11750 Northeast 1st Avenue, Miami-Dade County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Stunning spacious single family home in a corner lot with pool. 3 bed 2 bath, dining and family room with and ample upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Property has tile throughout, full size W&D, 2 car garage and fully furnished.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
MiMo District
1 Unit Available
750 NE 72nd Ter
750 Northeast 72nd Terrace, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
Welcome home! Charming mid century 2 bedroom, 2 full bath, 1 car garage fully furnished home located in the gated community of Belle Meade. Gourmet kitchen includes all cookware, dishes, cutlery and utensils. Two full bathrooms, each with shower.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Biscayne Park
1 Unit Available
1800 NE 114th St
1800 Northeast 114th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
2000 sqft
Remarks: Remodeled 1950 s/f, porcelain floors and wood counters and stainless steel appliances, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, huge 8x30 balcony. Elegant Bayfront building with all amenities.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
North Bay Village
1 Unit Available
1801 S Treasure Dr
1801 South Treasure Drive, North Bay Village, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,285
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice one bedroom /one bathroom in the center of North Bay Village. Nice lay out. Close to school, supermarkets, beaches and stores.
City Guide for Miami Shores, FL

Miami Shores is an incorporated village located in Miami-Dade County, but for seven years, from 1925 until 1932, it was actually a part of the City of Miami. Downtown Miami is just a 12 or so minute drive down an eight mile stretch of I-95 from Miami Shores, while Ft. Lauderdale is about 22 miles up the coast on that same interstate.

Miami Shores had a population of 10,493 in the 2010 census, making it a small suburb in the Miami-Ft. Lauderdale metropolitan region. The village's name is no trick, as the streets of Miami Shores really do run right up to the coast of the North Bay area of Biscayne Bay. Across the water you can see the nearby strip of land home to legendary locales, such as South Beach and Bal Harbour. The many early 20th-century homes here showcase the architectural styles of Spanish Colonial Revival and Mediterranean Revival. Many of these houses are adorned with gardens, which grow abundantly year round in the Southern Floridian climate. But gardens have been a controversial subject in Miami Shores since 2013, when the the village council rewrote its Code of Ordinances to prohibit vegetable gardens in front yards (backyards are still safe for cucumbers and watermelons). See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Miami Shores, FL

Miami Shores apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

