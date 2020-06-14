173 Apartments for rent in Miami Shores, FL with garage
Miami Shores is an incorporated village located in Miami-Dade County, but for seven years, from 1925 until 1932, it was actually a part of the City of Miami. Downtown Miami is just a 12 or so minute drive down an eight mile stretch of I-95 from Miami Shores, while Ft. Lauderdale is about 22 miles up the coast on that same interstate.
Miami Shores had a population of 10,493 in the 2010 census, making it a small suburb in the Miami-Ft. Lauderdale metropolitan region. The village's name is no trick, as the streets of Miami Shores really do run right up to the coast of the North Bay area of Biscayne Bay. Across the water you can see the nearby strip of land home to legendary locales, such as South Beach and Bal Harbour. The many early 20th-century homes here showcase the architectural styles of Spanish Colonial Revival and Mediterranean Revival. Many of these houses are adorned with gardens, which grow abundantly year round in the Southern Floridian climate. But gardens have been a controversial subject in Miami Shores since 2013, when the the village council rewrote its Code of Ordinances to prohibit vegetable gardens in front yards (backyards are still safe for cucumbers and watermelons). See more
Miami Shores apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.