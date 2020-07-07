8820 NW 155th Ter

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated pool microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage internet access

Gorgeous, like new, with MANY UPGRADES!!! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, with pool & jacuzzi. Smart Home featuring Alexa Echo Show, Ring camera doorbell, Ring backyard camera, Lutron smart switches for kitchen, dining room and family room with motion sensor light switches in 2 bathrooms and main closet, kitchen cabinet with glass doors, Quartz countertops throughout, wine chiller in kitchen island, 20” white ceramic tiles and high-end light fixtures throughout, impact picture window in the dining room, commercial WiFi throughout, impact French doors to the backyard, garage door opener, front & backyard irrigation system, and SmartPool by Essig with baby fence & gate! Control everything from your Smartphone! Gorgeous, new and so many upgrades... it won’t last!