8820 NW 155th Ter

Amenities
Gorgeous, like new, with MANY UPGRADES!!! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, with pool & jacuzzi. Smart Home featuring Alexa Echo Show, Ring camera doorbell, Ring backyard camera, Lutron smart switches for kitchen, dining room and family room with motion sensor light switches in 2 bathrooms and main closet, kitchen cabinet with glass doors, Quartz countertops throughout, wine chiller in kitchen island, 20” white ceramic tiles and high-end light fixtures throughout, impact picture window in the dining room, commercial WiFi throughout, impact French doors to the backyard, garage door opener, front & backyard irrigation system, and SmartPool by Essig with baby fence & gate! Control everything from your Smartphone! Gorgeous, new and so many upgrades... it won’t last!