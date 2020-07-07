All apartments in Miami Lakes
8820 NW 155th Ter
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:51 AM

8820 NW 155th Ter

8820 NW 155th Ter · (305) 338-7227
Location

8820 NW 155th Ter, Miami Lakes, FL 33018

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit . · Avail. now

$4,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Gorgeous, like new, with MANY UPGRADES!!! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, with pool & jacuzzi. Smart Home featuring Alexa Echo Show, Ring camera doorbell, Ring backyard camera, Lutron smart switches for kitchen, dining room and family room with motion sensor light switches in 2 bathrooms and main closet, kitchen cabinet with glass doors, Quartz countertops throughout, wine chiller in kitchen island, 20” white ceramic tiles and high-end light fixtures throughout, impact picture window in the dining room, commercial WiFi throughout, impact French doors to the backyard, garage door opener, front & backyard irrigation system, and SmartPool by Essig with baby fence & gate! Control everything from your Smartphone! Gorgeous, new and so many upgrades... it won’t last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8820 NW 155th Ter have any available units?
8820 NW 155th Ter has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8820 NW 155th Ter have?
Some of 8820 NW 155th Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8820 NW 155th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
8820 NW 155th Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8820 NW 155th Ter pet-friendly?
No, 8820 NW 155th Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Lakes.
Does 8820 NW 155th Ter offer parking?
Yes, 8820 NW 155th Ter offers parking.
Does 8820 NW 155th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8820 NW 155th Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8820 NW 155th Ter have a pool?
Yes, 8820 NW 155th Ter has a pool.
Does 8820 NW 155th Ter have accessible units?
No, 8820 NW 155th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 8820 NW 155th Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8820 NW 155th Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 8820 NW 155th Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 8820 NW 155th Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
