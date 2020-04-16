All apartments in Miami Lakes
15018 Royal Palm Court
15018 Royal Palm Court

15018 Royal Palm Court · (786) 592-2443
Location

15018 Royal Palm Court, Miami Lakes, FL 33014

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 720 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
15018 Royal Palm Court, Miami Lakes, FL 33014 - 2 BR 2 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 04/15/2020. No pets allowed. Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath, one story townhome in the heart of Miami Lakes. Master bedroom large enough for a king size bed and plenty of furniture. Great neighbors, quiet neighborhood and some of the best schools in the area. Walking distance from great restaurants and Main street. Only 2 min to Publix Supermarkets and major Highways. Become part of the up and coming Town of Miami Lakes. [ Published 16-Apr-20 / ID 3504840 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15018 Royal Palm Court have any available units?
15018 Royal Palm Court has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 15018 Royal Palm Court currently offering any rent specials?
15018 Royal Palm Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15018 Royal Palm Court pet-friendly?
No, 15018 Royal Palm Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Lakes.
Does 15018 Royal Palm Court offer parking?
No, 15018 Royal Palm Court does not offer parking.
Does 15018 Royal Palm Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15018 Royal Palm Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15018 Royal Palm Court have a pool?
No, 15018 Royal Palm Court does not have a pool.
Does 15018 Royal Palm Court have accessible units?
No, 15018 Royal Palm Court does not have accessible units.
Does 15018 Royal Palm Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 15018 Royal Palm Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15018 Royal Palm Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 15018 Royal Palm Court does not have units with air conditioning.
