15018 Royal Palm Court, Miami Lakes, FL 33014 - 2 BR 2 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 04/15/2020. No pets allowed. Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath, one story townhome in the heart of Miami Lakes. Master bedroom large enough for a king size bed and plenty of furniture. Great neighbors, quiet neighborhood and some of the best schools in the area. Walking distance from great restaurants and Main street. Only 2 min to Publix Supermarkets and major Highways. Become part of the up and coming Town of Miami Lakes. [ Published 16-Apr-20 / ID 3504840 ]