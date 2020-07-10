/
apartments with washer dryer
125 Apartments for rent in Merritt Island, FL with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Ridge Manor Estates
1300 Arlington Avenue
1300 Arlington Avenue, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1190 sqft
UPDATED home with tile floors with washer and dryer. Fenced yard with large Mango tree. Shed is for Owner's use only. NO pets. Lawn service is included in the rent.
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Island Crossing
1358 Sanibel Ln
1358 Sanibel Ln, Merritt Island, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2340 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Island Crossings. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included with the exception of lawn care services.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Hampton Homes
223 2nd Street
223 2nd Street, Merritt Island, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1025 sqft
Spacious & modern 4-bedroom, 2-bath home centrally located in Merritt Island! This home has been completely remodeled: all new kitchen with granite countertops & SS appliances, new bathrooms, fresh paint, manicured landscaping, and more.
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
205 Palmetto Ave
205 Palmetto Avenue, Merritt Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1033 sqft
Pristine and bright, newly renovated 2 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms nicely appointed furnished condo in Merritt Island. Walking distance to all amenities and a short drive to Cocoa Beach, KSC, cruise ships, MCO and Disney attractions.
Results within 1 mile of Merritt Island
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1841 Island Club Drive
1841 Island Club Drive, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
Nice 2nd floor unit walking distance to the beach, stores and restaurants. Both bedrooms in this condo have private baths & walk-in closets. Private washer/dryer & basic cable included.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Flamingo Heights
103 Dudley Drive
103 Dudley Drive, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1176 sqft
Charming home in perfect location. Just south of picturesque Cocoa Village and a block from the Indian River. Close to shopping, dining, beaches, and so much more. Kitchen has lots of cabinets and counter space.
Results within 5 miles of Merritt Island
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
14 Units Available
The Preserve at Longleaf Apartments
4465 Preserve Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,282
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,657
1307 sqft
$1,000 OFF RENT*-Move in by 7/31/2020$500 off your August rent and the other $500 off in September if you move in by 7/31/2020** Ask me how! Call today to schedule a virtual tour of our beautiful homes and community.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
20 Units Available
Polo Glen
3603 Middleburg Ln, Rockledge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,246
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,787
1568 sqft
Just seconds away from I-95 and the shopping along Route 519, this community offers resident a swimming pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym to stay in shape. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
31 Units Available
The Harbours
1032 Hidden Harbour Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$934
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,137
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly updated apartments with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community includes the clubhouse, volleyball court and pool. Close to Ballard Park if you need to relax. Near shops and restaurants along Sarno Road.
Last updated July 10 at 06:32pm
16 Units Available
Highlands of Viera East
Highlands Viera West
2185 Judge Fran Jamieson Way, Viera West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1331 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,120
1542 sqft
Can't miss amenities: wine tasting lounge, infinity pool, and tropical landscaping. Interiors include upscale features such as black-on-black appliances, custom tile flooring, nine-foot ceilings, and lake views. Walking distance to avenue shops.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
28 Units Available
Waverly Place
5300 Hemingway Lane, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,106
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,113
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,576
1008 sqft
Newly-updated one-to three-bedroom apartments with laundry and walk-in closets in peaceful community with a gym, business center and private lake. Wickham Park is a block away and nearby I-95 runs the length of Florida state.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
15 Units Available
Lake Pointe
2880 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$920
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
853 sqft
Luxury apartments feature air-conditioning, extra storage, appliances, patio/ balcony. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour maintenance, gym, pool, tennis, playground, internet cafe and clubhouse. Excellent location near Melbourne Square Mall and The Avenue. Minutes from Florida beaches.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
23 Units Available
Centre Pointe
6705 Shadow Creek Trail, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,439
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,267
1472 sqft
Centre Pointe is designed to redefine the way you think about apartment living. Each apartment home was carefully thought out with every detail.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
34 Units Available
The Artisan at Viera
2560 Judge Fran Jamieson Way, Viera West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,281
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,653
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,913
1420 sqft
Welcome to The Artisan at Viera, where you'll enjoy luxury living in our new homes, located near shopping, dining and great entertainment.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
29 Units Available
Waverly Place
2395 Woodwind Trail, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,020
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,236
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,411
1025 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Last updated July 10 at 06:26pm
22 Units Available
James Landing
Savannahs at James Landing
3051 Savannah Way, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,094
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1011 sqft
Make yourself at home at The Savannahs at James Landing Apartments in the heart of Melbourne, Florida.
Last updated July 10 at 06:02pm
268 Units Available
Cocoa North
Addison Pointe
3515 Delaney Drive, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1409 sqft
Addison Pointe offers residents a rewarding blend of stylish features and compelling amenities that pave a seamless transition between, work, life, and play.
Last updated July 10 at 06:27pm
11 Units Available
Veridian Townhomes
2420 Central Park Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,109
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1365 sqft
Veridian of Melbourne Townhomes in Melbourne, Florida is conveniently located on Central Park Drive. Here, you will find all the modern amenities and relaxing comforts you deserve living in one of our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment townhomes.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
29 Units Available
Ventura at Turtle Creek
3802 Alafaya Ln, Rockledge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,454
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1148 sqft
Learn more about our current Move-In Specials and save today! A great location at an affordable price! Ventura at Turtle Creek Apartment Homes in Rockledge, FL is located on Barnes Boulevard with easy access to Interstate 95 and US Highway 1.
Last updated July 3 at 03:00pm
35 Units Available
Beachway Links
2201 Hampton Greens Blvd, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1100 sqft
This community's amenities include a coffee bar, yoga studio, playground and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature walk-in closets, wood-style flooring and breakfast bars. Indian River and Lake Washington Square are both just minutes away.
Last updated July 10 at 06:55pm
99 Units Available
Olea at Viera
8920 Trafford Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,535
1488 sqft
Olea at Viera embodies the spirit of friendship, peace, and prosperity of its namesake, the olive. Living is easy with concierge convenience, robust wellness offerings, and exciting pursuits just steps from your front door.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
1057 Small Court
1057 Small Court, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1058 sqft
Short term or long term rental! This is a 55 + community, ground floor, with your parking spot right outside your front door! This is a fully furnished, renovated, end unit condo, conveniently located just a short distance to the Beach and
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
295 Highway A1a
295 Highway A1a, Brevard County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1627 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW UPDATED & GORGEOUS!! Short term ! Warm Ocean Breezes & the sound of the surf add the finishing touch to this furnished & fully equipped top floor DIRECT OCEAN 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with private oceanfront balcony.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1830 N Atlantic Avenue
1830 North Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning views of the Atlantic from this seventh floor ocean front condo. This one bedroom condo has been fully renovated. Tile floors through out, stainless steel appliances and walk in closet. Plenty of storage space and washer/dryer in unit.
