46 Apartments for rent in Merritt Island, FL with hardwood floors
Merritt Island is the home of the Kennedy Space Center and the 140,000-acre Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge.
Though it was formerly a sleepy little collection of towns and villages full of citrus farmers, the coming of the space age turned Merritt Island into a large town of 35,000 people. Unfortunately, now that shuttles aren't taking off from the Kennedy Space Center, it's fallen on hard times, with a large number of rental vacancies throughout the town. Companies that once manufactured items for NASA have cut back or closed down, leaving the area far from booming economically. However, this is good news if you do have a job in the area, as your apartment search will be very easy, and the rent has come down quite a bit. Now, the environment, kept fairly pristine thanks to the no-go areas surrounding the space agency, are a big attraction, featuring animal and bird sanctuaries, uninhabited islands, and protected wetlands. Enjoy bird watching and laughing at big city dwellers who spend too much money for a hectic lifestyle. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Merritt Island renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.