985 Date Avenue

Amenities

garage recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan playground basketball court

Excellent location, great neighborhood in Central Merritt Island. Concrete block home 4 bed, 2 bath and plenty of living space! Kitchen has ample storage. Enclosed carport/garage is an excellent bonus room/second living area cooled by window AC. Enclosed back Florida room is a perfect office/craft room also cooled by window AC. Indoor utility room has an adjacent workshop. Two sheds in back for extra storage (200sf and 80sf). Updated electrical panel! Newer hot water heater. Updated front windows. Wooded easement behind the home makes for a very private back yard! Walk to Pineview Park's basketball court, playground & picnic pavilion. Close to all the local amenities!