Merritt Island, FL
985 Date Avenue
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM

985 Date Avenue

985 Date Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

985 Date Avenue, Merritt Island, FL 32953
Surfland Palms

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
carport
parking
playground
garage
Excellent location, great neighborhood in Central Merritt Island. Concrete block home 4 bed, 2 bath and plenty of living space! Kitchen has ample storage. Enclosed carport/garage is an excellent bonus room/second living area cooled by window AC. Enclosed back Florida room is a perfect office/craft room also cooled by window AC. Indoor utility room has an adjacent workshop. Two sheds in back for extra storage (200sf and 80sf). Updated electrical panel! Newer hot water heater. Updated front windows. Wooded easement behind the home makes for a very private back yard! Walk to Pineview Park's basketball court, playground & picnic pavilion. Close to all the local amenities!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 985 Date Avenue have any available units?
985 Date Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Merritt Island, FL.
What amenities does 985 Date Avenue have?
Some of 985 Date Avenue's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 985 Date Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
985 Date Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 985 Date Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 985 Date Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Merritt Island.
Does 985 Date Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 985 Date Avenue offers parking.
Does 985 Date Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 985 Date Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 985 Date Avenue have a pool?
No, 985 Date Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 985 Date Avenue have accessible units?
No, 985 Date Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 985 Date Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 985 Date Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 985 Date Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 985 Date Avenue has units with air conditioning.
