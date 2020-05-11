479 Newfound Harbor Drive

Amenities
Updated Newfound Harbor Pool Home! Don't miss out on this one! Three bedroom two bath with split plan. Newer wood laminate plank flooring, kitchen w/updated cabinets, granite counter tops, fixtures, , recent custom paint colors throughout, updates to bathrooms include- tile, vanities, fixtures. Master suite with master bath - large walk in shower. Kitchen open to living room area w/large pantry. Living room opens to pool area with French doors - perfect for entertaining! Pool deck with pavers. Boat/RV parking! Pool and lawn service include in rent. Owner will consider a pet. No aggressive breeds please. Tropical Elementary, Jefferson Middle & Merritt Island High School district. Owner is LREA.