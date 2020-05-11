All apartments in Merritt Island
Find more places like 479 Newfound Harbor Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Merritt Island, FL
/
479 Newfound Harbor Drive
Last updated May 11 2020 at 10:25 PM

479 Newfound Harbor Drive

479 Newfound Harbor Drive · (321) 453-7224
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Merritt Island
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

479 Newfound Harbor Drive, Merritt Island, FL 32952
Gateway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1446 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
hot tub
Updated Newfound Harbor Pool Home! Don't miss out on this one! Three bedroom two bath with split plan. Newer wood laminate plank flooring, kitchen w/updated cabinets, granite counter tops, fixtures, , recent custom paint colors throughout, updates to bathrooms include- tile, vanities, fixtures. Master suite with master bath - large walk in shower. Kitchen open to living room area w/large pantry. Living room opens to pool area with French doors - perfect for entertaining! Pool deck with pavers. Boat/RV parking! Pool and lawn service include in rent. Owner will consider a pet. No aggressive breeds please. Tropical Elementary, Jefferson Middle & Merritt Island High School district. Owner is LREA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 479 Newfound Harbor Drive have any available units?
479 Newfound Harbor Drive has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 479 Newfound Harbor Drive have?
Some of 479 Newfound Harbor Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 479 Newfound Harbor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
479 Newfound Harbor Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 479 Newfound Harbor Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 479 Newfound Harbor Drive is pet friendly.
Does 479 Newfound Harbor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 479 Newfound Harbor Drive does offer parking.
Does 479 Newfound Harbor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 479 Newfound Harbor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 479 Newfound Harbor Drive have a pool?
Yes, 479 Newfound Harbor Drive has a pool.
Does 479 Newfound Harbor Drive have accessible units?
No, 479 Newfound Harbor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 479 Newfound Harbor Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 479 Newfound Harbor Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 479 Newfound Harbor Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 479 Newfound Harbor Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 479 Newfound Harbor Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Merritt Island 2 BedroomsMerritt Island 3 Bedrooms
Merritt Island Apartments with GarageMerritt Island Apartments with Gym
Merritt Island Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLFort Pierce, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLCocoa Beach, FLWekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FLDeltona, FLGlencoe, FLCocoa West, FL
Viera East, FLIndian Harbour Beach, FLSouth Patrick Shores, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FLWest Vero Corridor, FLIndian River Shores, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLVero Beach, FLPonce Inlet, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusRollins College
Seminole State College of Florida
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity