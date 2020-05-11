479 Newfound Harbor Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool hot tub

Updated Newfound Harbor Pool Home! Don't miss out on this one! Three bedroom two bath with split plan. Newer wood laminate plank flooring, kitchen w/updated cabinets, granite counter tops, fixtures, , recent custom paint colors throughout, updates to bathrooms include- tile, vanities, fixtures. Master suite with master bath - large walk in shower. Kitchen open to living room area w/large pantry. Living room opens to pool area with French doors - perfect for entertaining! Pool deck with pavers. Boat/RV parking! Pool and lawn service include in rent. Owner will consider a pet. No aggressive breeds please. Tropical Elementary, Jefferson Middle & Merritt Island High School district. Owner is LREA.