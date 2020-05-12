All apartments in Merritt Island
Merritt Island, FL
2630 Via San Marino Court
Last updated May 12 2020

2630 Via San Marino Court

2630 Via San Marino Court · (321) 961-4062
Merritt Island
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

2630 Via San Marino Court, Merritt Island, FL 32953
The Villas at Indian River

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1073 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely, peaceful water views from this concrete block immaculate home in the heart of Merritt Island. Perfect location for easy access to Orlando, KSC, and beaches via 528 Beachline. Complete renovation throughout and perfectly move in ready. White kitchen cabinetry and new stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom is oversized with double closets and totally renovated floor to ceiling master bath. Large windows and sliding glass doors for ample natural lighting. Fresh custom paint inside and out. New carpet, ceiling fans and blinds. Private one car garage with laundry hook up.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2630 Via San Marino Court have any available units?
2630 Via San Marino Court has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2630 Via San Marino Court have?
Some of 2630 Via San Marino Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2630 Via San Marino Court currently offering any rent specials?
2630 Via San Marino Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2630 Via San Marino Court pet-friendly?
No, 2630 Via San Marino Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Merritt Island.
Does 2630 Via San Marino Court offer parking?
Yes, 2630 Via San Marino Court does offer parking.
Does 2630 Via San Marino Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2630 Via San Marino Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2630 Via San Marino Court have a pool?
No, 2630 Via San Marino Court does not have a pool.
Does 2630 Via San Marino Court have accessible units?
No, 2630 Via San Marino Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2630 Via San Marino Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2630 Via San Marino Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2630 Via San Marino Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2630 Via San Marino Court does not have units with air conditioning.
