2630 Via San Marino Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely, peaceful water views from this concrete block immaculate home in the heart of Merritt Island. Perfect location for easy access to Orlando, KSC, and beaches via 528 Beachline. Complete renovation throughout and perfectly move in ready. White kitchen cabinetry and new stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom is oversized with double closets and totally renovated floor to ceiling master bath. Large windows and sliding glass doors for ample natural lighting. Fresh custom paint inside and out. New carpet, ceiling fans and blinds. Private one car garage with laundry hook up.