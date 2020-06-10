All apartments in Merritt Island
Find more places like 223 2nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Merritt Island, FL
/
223 2nd Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:16 PM

223 2nd Street

223 2nd Street · (321) 458-6548
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Merritt Island
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

223 2nd Street, Merritt Island, FL 32953
Hampton Homes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1025 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Spacious & modern 4-bedroom, 2-bath home centrally located in Merritt Island! This home has been completely remodeled: all new kitchen with granite countertops & SS appliances, new bathrooms, fresh paint, manicured landscaping, and more. Bonus room, laundry room, ceiling fans, plenty of closet & storage space, new washer & dryer, and much more. Centrally located near shopping, dining, entertainment, services, minutes to beaches, Kennedy Space Center, Melbourne and Orlando areas. This home is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 223 2nd Street have any available units?
223 2nd Street has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 223 2nd Street have?
Some of 223 2nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 223 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
223 2nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 2nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 223 2nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Merritt Island.
Does 223 2nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 223 2nd Street does offer parking.
Does 223 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 223 2nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 223 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 223 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 223 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 223 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 223 2nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 223 2nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 223 2nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 223 2nd Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Merritt Island 2 BedroomsMerritt Island 3 Bedrooms
Merritt Island Apartments with GarageMerritt Island Apartments with Gym
Merritt Island Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLFort Pierce, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLCocoa Beach, FLWekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FLDeltona, FLGlencoe, FLCocoa West, FL
Viera East, FLIndian Harbour Beach, FLSouth Patrick Shores, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FLWest Vero Corridor, FLIndian River Shores, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLVero Beach, FLPonce Inlet, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusRollins College
Seminole State College of Florida
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity