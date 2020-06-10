223 2nd Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters parking recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Spacious & modern 4-bedroom, 2-bath home centrally located in Merritt Island! This home has been completely remodeled: all new kitchen with granite countertops & SS appliances, new bathrooms, fresh paint, manicured landscaping, and more. Bonus room, laundry room, ceiling fans, plenty of closet & storage space, new washer & dryer, and much more. Centrally located near shopping, dining, entertainment, services, minutes to beaches, Kennedy Space Center, Melbourne and Orlando areas. This home is a must see!