Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Private home with 2 master suites both with full baths and walk in closets. This recently updated half duplex is located just off Courtenay Pkwy just blocks from Cocoa Beach Causeway. Good sized, fenced in side and back yard with a storage and/or work shed. Neighbor to city land and yard faces West for plenty of sunshine. Entirely newer kitchen with solid surface counters, designer wood cabinets and newer appliances.Kitchen is open to family area. Large, private screened in porch out the back. Owner will consider pets w/ an extra $50/month & $250 pet deposit. Please do not operate hurricane shutters - they are for emergency use only.