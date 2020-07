Amenities

granite counters recently renovated ceiling fan furnished

Great layout townhouse with double king master suites. Also a twin bed in one of the oversized closets. Remodeled unit with quartz counters, porcelain plank flooring and tile/granite bathrooms. Two full showers as well as outside hot/cold shower but no tub in the house. Furnished nicer than most rental units. Turnkey except for linens which could be available if tenant needs them for an additional cost. Direct beach access across A1A where the town bought 2 oceanfront lots back in the 80's to make a public access for the neighborhoods. There is no parking at the beach access so it feels very private. Great situation for someone who loves the beach and needs a nicely appointed townhouse.