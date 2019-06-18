All apartments in Meadow Woods
Find more places like 3484 SOMERSET PARK DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Meadow Woods, FL
/
3484 SOMERSET PARK DRIVE
Last updated June 18 2019 at 2:24 AM

3484 SOMERSET PARK DRIVE

3484 Somerset Park Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Meadow Woods
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

3484 Somerset Park Drive, Meadow Woods, FL 32824

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Beautiful Well maintained (FURNISHED OPTIONAL) Two-Story home with soaring ceiling, roomy formal living and dining spaces a dream kitchen. This is a gated community @ Somerset Park. 4 Bedroom 3 1/2 bathrooms, Ceramic Tiles throughout first floor except, Master Bedroom which is located on First Floor. Rent includes Cable, Internet and Landscaping. SOLAR PANEL FOR ENTIRE HOUSE... which means very low electricity bill, Covered Deck patio. Community Pool, close to schools, shopping, Highway 417, MCO airport

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3484 SOMERSET PARK DRIVE have any available units?
3484 SOMERSET PARK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
What amenities does 3484 SOMERSET PARK DRIVE have?
Some of 3484 SOMERSET PARK DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3484 SOMERSET PARK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3484 SOMERSET PARK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3484 SOMERSET PARK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3484 SOMERSET PARK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meadow Woods.
Does 3484 SOMERSET PARK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3484 SOMERSET PARK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3484 SOMERSET PARK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3484 SOMERSET PARK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3484 SOMERSET PARK DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 3484 SOMERSET PARK DRIVE has a pool.
Does 3484 SOMERSET PARK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3484 SOMERSET PARK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3484 SOMERSET PARK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3484 SOMERSET PARK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3484 SOMERSET PARK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3484 SOMERSET PARK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Meadow Woods 3 BedroomsMeadow Woods Apartments with Balcony
Meadow Woods Apartments with GarageMeadow Woods Apartments with Gym
Meadow Woods Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLCocoa, FLEagle Lake, FLLoughman, FLDe Leon Springs, FLMascotte, FLWildwood, FL
Pine Castle, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLPoinciana, FLAuburndale, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLCape Canaveral, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FLCocoa Beach, FLWekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College