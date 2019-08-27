3342 Puxton Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities playground pool internet access

House - Property Id: 148622



Absolutely stunning corner lot home. 4 bedrooms 3 bathrooms at SOMERSEPARK LAKE NONA gate community! This unique property features gorgeous finishes, beautiful tiles floors, oversize living areas, a downstairs a guest suit, master bedroom with a flex/den area this retreat is the real jewel of the home. You will be hard pressed to ever leave this expansive suite that offers a special private area.

The chef inspired kitchen, granite counters tops, upgrade appliances, back splash and a open concept layout with the home's great home overlooks the back-porch area.

On the second story are 3 spacious bedrooms, the master and 2 guest rooms, each with a private access to the bathroom. The community included a private pool and two playgrounds/parks area. The HOA included cable and high speed internet. Perfectly located for easy access to major highways. 5 minutes from the Orlando International Airport, 5 minutes for Medical City and 20 minutes to all Theme Parks.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/148622p

Property Id 148622



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5102340)