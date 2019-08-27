All apartments in Meadow Woods
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:15 AM

3342 Puxton Dr

3342 Puxton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3342 Puxton Drive, Meadow Woods, FL 32824

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
pool
internet access
House - Property Id: 148622

Absolutely stunning corner lot home. 4 bedrooms 3 bathrooms at SOMERSEPARK LAKE NONA gate community! This unique property features gorgeous finishes, beautiful tiles floors, oversize living areas, a downstairs a guest suit, master bedroom with a flex/den area this retreat is the real jewel of the home. You will be hard pressed to ever leave this expansive suite that offers a special private area.
The chef inspired kitchen, granite counters tops, upgrade appliances, back splash and a open concept layout with the home's great home overlooks the back-porch area.
On the second story are 3 spacious bedrooms, the master and 2 guest rooms, each with a private access to the bathroom. The community included a private pool and two playgrounds/parks area. The HOA included cable and high speed internet. Perfectly located for easy access to major highways. 5 minutes from the Orlando International Airport, 5 minutes for Medical City and 20 minutes to all Theme Parks.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/148622p
Property Id 148622

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5102340)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3342 Puxton Dr have any available units?
3342 Puxton Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
What amenities does 3342 Puxton Dr have?
Some of 3342 Puxton Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3342 Puxton Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3342 Puxton Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3342 Puxton Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3342 Puxton Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meadow Woods.
Does 3342 Puxton Dr offer parking?
No, 3342 Puxton Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3342 Puxton Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3342 Puxton Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3342 Puxton Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3342 Puxton Dr has a pool.
Does 3342 Puxton Dr have accessible units?
No, 3342 Puxton Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3342 Puxton Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3342 Puxton Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3342 Puxton Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3342 Puxton Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
