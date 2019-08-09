All apartments in Meadow Woods
3341 Rodrick Circle

3341 Rodrick Cir · No Longer Available
Location

3341 Rodrick Cir, Meadow Woods, FL 32824
Wyndham Lakes Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Newer Lennar Townhome in Wyndham Lakes! - Located in the beautiful Wyndham Lakes community Harrington Pointe Townhomes features fully upgraded luxury living in the heart of Orlando's vacation destination.

This spacious 2 story home offers 1801 sq. ft of living space with a 2 car garage.

A spacious home featuring:

-An open kitchen with granite counter tops, wood cabinets and top of the line stainless steel appliances.
-Modern light fixtures.
-Formal dinning area.
-Garden tub and separate shower stall in master bathroom.
-Full size washer and dryer.
-Energy efficient appliances and water heater.
-Spacious back yard.
-24 hours emergency maintenance.

*Basic cable and lawncare included with monthly rent*

Community offers a resort style swimming pool, state of the art fitness center with aerobic room, basketball and tennis court, children playroom and much more...

This home is professionally managed by BRIC PROPERTY MANAGEMENT.
Minimum 600 credit score required. $50 application fee. Additional one time HOA fee and deposit required.

For more information and showing times please contact Nori at 407-276-1608.

(RLNE4281438)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3341 Rodrick Circle have any available units?
3341 Rodrick Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
What amenities does 3341 Rodrick Circle have?
Some of 3341 Rodrick Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3341 Rodrick Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3341 Rodrick Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3341 Rodrick Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 3341 Rodrick Circle is pet friendly.
Does 3341 Rodrick Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3341 Rodrick Circle offers parking.
Does 3341 Rodrick Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3341 Rodrick Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3341 Rodrick Circle have a pool?
Yes, 3341 Rodrick Circle has a pool.
Does 3341 Rodrick Circle have accessible units?
No, 3341 Rodrick Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3341 Rodrick Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3341 Rodrick Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3341 Rodrick Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 3341 Rodrick Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
