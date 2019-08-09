3341 Rodrick Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage recently renovated

Newer Lennar Townhome in Wyndham Lakes! - Located in the beautiful Wyndham Lakes community Harrington Pointe Townhomes features fully upgraded luxury living in the heart of Orlando's vacation destination.



This spacious 2 story home offers 1801 sq. ft of living space with a 2 car garage.



A spacious home featuring:



-An open kitchen with granite counter tops, wood cabinets and top of the line stainless steel appliances.

-Modern light fixtures.

-Formal dinning area.

-Garden tub and separate shower stall in master bathroom.

-Full size washer and dryer.

-Energy efficient appliances and water heater.

-Spacious back yard.

-24 hours emergency maintenance.



*Basic cable and lawncare included with monthly rent*



Community offers a resort style swimming pool, state of the art fitness center with aerobic room, basketball and tennis court, children playroom and much more...



This home is professionally managed by BRIC PROPERTY MANAGEMENT.

Minimum 600 credit score required. $50 application fee. Additional one time HOA fee and deposit required.



For more information and showing times please contact Nori at 407-276-1608.



(RLNE4281438)