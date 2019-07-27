2013 Victoria Falls Dr

Amenities

Tucked away on a cul de sac yet close to Airport and Medical City - Located on a cul de sac in La Cascada Community, this 2,868 sq ft, home has 4 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths Enter to a formal living and dining room just off the foyer. The kitchen with breakfast bar and tile floor has a roomy island, lots of storage and opens to a great family room. The Master suite is exceptional. The large bathroom has his and her vanities, a garden tub and separate shower, plus, the custom built-ins in the huge closet include a desk. There are three more bedrooms and an enormous loft area with walk-in closet upstairs. From the large yard, enjoy a view of a pond and conservation area so no back neighbors. There's also a Community Pool for your enjoyment. This great home is tucked away on a cul de sac and yet has easy access to 417 and Turnpike, shopping and restaurants. The schools aren't expected to change for next school year, but always check with OCPS.net for latest updates. Wetherbee Elementary/South Creek Middle/Cypress Creek High School.



(RLNE2709099)