2013 Victoria Falls Dr

2013 Victoria Falls Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2013 Victoria Falls Drive, Meadow Woods, FL 32824

Amenities

walk in closets
pool
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
Tucked away on a cul de sac yet close to Airport and Medical City - Located on a cul de sac in La Cascada Community, this 2,868 sq ft, home has 4 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths Enter to a formal living and dining room just off the foyer. The kitchen with breakfast bar and tile floor has a roomy island, lots of storage and opens to a great family room. The Master suite is exceptional. The large bathroom has his and her vanities, a garden tub and separate shower, plus, the custom built-ins in the huge closet include a desk. There are three more bedrooms and an enormous loft area with walk-in closet upstairs. From the large yard, enjoy a view of a pond and conservation area so no back neighbors. There's also a Community Pool for your enjoyment. This great home is tucked away on a cul de sac and yet has easy access to 417 and Turnpike, shopping and restaurants. The schools aren't expected to change for next school year, but always check with OCPS.net for latest updates. Wetherbee Elementary/South Creek Middle/Cypress Creek High School.

(RLNE2709099)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2013 Victoria Falls Dr have any available units?
2013 Victoria Falls Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
Is 2013 Victoria Falls Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2013 Victoria Falls Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2013 Victoria Falls Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2013 Victoria Falls Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meadow Woods.
Does 2013 Victoria Falls Dr offer parking?
No, 2013 Victoria Falls Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2013 Victoria Falls Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2013 Victoria Falls Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2013 Victoria Falls Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2013 Victoria Falls Dr has a pool.
Does 2013 Victoria Falls Dr have accessible units?
No, 2013 Victoria Falls Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2013 Victoria Falls Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2013 Victoria Falls Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2013 Victoria Falls Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2013 Victoria Falls Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
