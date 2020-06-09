Amenities

3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom one car Garage, 2 Car Drive Way, Water Front, Gated Community at 1973 Portofino Medows Blvd, Orlando, FL 32824 - RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to eliza.hawash@gmail.com at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an application.



3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath, Single Car Garage, with Water View, Community Pool, Gated Town Home for Rent at 1973 Portofino Meadows Blvd. Orlando, Fl. 32824.



Wall-to-wall ceramic floors Downstair, kitchen with Upgraded appliances, one car garage, living Room open to dining area. The property is located in beautiful south Orlando's Arbor Meadows area with easy access to toll road 417 and Florida's Turnpike. Schools, shopping, restaurants and much more.



For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Joe Hawash at 407-340-7472 or Eliza Hawash at 407-340-7372.



Driving Directions: South on S.R. 441 S. O.B.T towards Kissimmee, Left onto Town Center Blvd., Left onto Ladstar, Right onto Arbor Meadows, Left onto Portofino Meadows, Turn onto Portofino Meadows, House is on the right.



