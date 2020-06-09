All apartments in Meadow Woods
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

1973 Portofino Meadows Blvd

1973 Portofino Meadows Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1973 Portofino Meadows Boulevard, Meadow Woods, FL 32824

Amenities

dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom one car Garage, 2 Car Drive Way, Water Front, Gated Community at 1973 Portofino Medows Blvd, Orlando, FL 32824 - RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to eliza.hawash@gmail.com at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an application.

3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath, Single Car Garage, with Water View, Community Pool, Gated Town Home for Rent at 1973 Portofino Meadows Blvd. Orlando, Fl. 32824.

Wall-to-wall ceramic floors Downstair, kitchen with Upgraded appliances, one car garage, living Room open to dining area. The property is located in beautiful south Orlando's Arbor Meadows area with easy access to toll road 417 and Florida's Turnpike. Schools, shopping, restaurants and much more.

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Joe Hawash at 407-340-7472 or Eliza Hawash at 407-340-7372.

Driving Directions: South on S.R. 441 S. O.B.T towards Kissimmee, Left onto Town Center Blvd., Left onto Ladstar, Right onto Arbor Meadows, Left onto Portofino Meadows, Turn onto Portofino Meadows, House is on the right.

(RLNE4012071)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1973 Portofino Meadows Blvd have any available units?
1973 Portofino Meadows Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
What amenities does 1973 Portofino Meadows Blvd have?
Some of 1973 Portofino Meadows Blvd's amenities include dogs allowed, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1973 Portofino Meadows Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1973 Portofino Meadows Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1973 Portofino Meadows Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1973 Portofino Meadows Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 1973 Portofino Meadows Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1973 Portofino Meadows Blvd offers parking.
Does 1973 Portofino Meadows Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1973 Portofino Meadows Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1973 Portofino Meadows Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 1973 Portofino Meadows Blvd has a pool.
Does 1973 Portofino Meadows Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1973 Portofino Meadows Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1973 Portofino Meadows Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1973 Portofino Meadows Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1973 Portofino Meadows Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1973 Portofino Meadows Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.

