All apartments in Meadow Woods
Find more places like 1763 Boggy Oak Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Meadow Woods, FL
/
1763 Boggy Oak Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

1763 Boggy Oak Lane

1763 Boggy Oak Lane · (407) 846-8846
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Meadow Woods
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1763 Boggy Oak Lane, Meadow Woods, FL 32824

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 1763 Boggy Oak Lane - U1 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3455 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
1763 Boggy Oak Lane - U1 Available 07/01/20 Single Family Home in Sawgrass @ Orlando - Weatherbe area in Orlando. Unfurnished, 3,455 sf, five bedrooms, four baths and 2 car garage 2 story home. Beautiful home with large open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, washer & dryer, formal dining room and breakfast nook area. One bedroom on first floor, loft area on 2nd floor and large master bedroom suite with lavish master bath. Close to Orlando Int. Air Port, schools and shopping, off Weatherbee, near Orange & Boggy Creek Rd. Sawgrass Plantation offers community pool, playgrounds and much more.

Call today to schedule your private showing!
Ackley Florida Property Management
(407) 349-8080
www.ackleyflorida.com

12 Month Lease
$5 Monthly Tech Fee
$75 Application Fee Per Adult.
$125 Lease Processing Fee once approved.
Ask me about HOA applications for this property

***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!!!

(RLNE5830976)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1763 Boggy Oak Lane have any available units?
1763 Boggy Oak Lane has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1763 Boggy Oak Lane have?
Some of 1763 Boggy Oak Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1763 Boggy Oak Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1763 Boggy Oak Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1763 Boggy Oak Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1763 Boggy Oak Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meadow Woods.
Does 1763 Boggy Oak Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1763 Boggy Oak Lane does offer parking.
Does 1763 Boggy Oak Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1763 Boggy Oak Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1763 Boggy Oak Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1763 Boggy Oak Lane has a pool.
Does 1763 Boggy Oak Lane have accessible units?
No, 1763 Boggy Oak Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1763 Boggy Oak Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1763 Boggy Oak Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1763 Boggy Oak Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1763 Boggy Oak Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1763 Boggy Oak Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Meadow Woods 3 BedroomsMeadow Woods Apartments with Balcony
Meadow Woods Apartments with GarageMeadow Woods Apartments with Gym
Meadow Woods Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLCocoa, FLEagle Lake, FLLoughman, FLDe Leon Springs, FLMascotte, FLWildwood, FL
Pine Castle, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLPoinciana, FLAuburndale, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLCape Canaveral, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FLCocoa Beach, FLWekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity