1763 Boggy Oak Lane - U1 Available 07/01/20 Single Family Home in Sawgrass @ Orlando - Weatherbe area in Orlando. Unfurnished, 3,455 sf, five bedrooms, four baths and 2 car garage 2 story home. Beautiful home with large open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, washer & dryer, formal dining room and breakfast nook area. One bedroom on first floor, loft area on 2nd floor and large master bedroom suite with lavish master bath. Close to Orlando Int. Air Port, schools and shopping, off Weatherbee, near Orange & Boggy Creek Rd. Sawgrass Plantation offers community pool, playgrounds and much more.



12 Month Lease

$5 Monthly Tech Fee

$75 Application Fee Per Adult.

$125 Lease Processing Fee once approved.

Ask me about HOA applications for this property



***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!!!



(RLNE5830976)