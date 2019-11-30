1750 Caribou Hunt Trail

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Gorgeous 3/2 with Fenced Yard in S. Orlando! January 2020! - A must see! Beautiful 3/2 home located in the gated Huntcliff Park of Meadow Woods. This stunning home boasts ceramic tiled living areas, carpeted bedrooms, spacious living areas, 2 car garage, corner lot, well-manicured landscaping and a large fence enclosed yard!



*Washer and dryer are not included. Tenant must provide their own machines.



Small pets allowed (2 pet max, 40lb weight limit) with approval, additional pet fee per pet and additional security deposit per pet. There is also an additional $20 pet application fee for the first pet, $15 for the second pet. Please review our full pet policy here: https://rentcare.petscreening.com/



(RLNE2745971)