1734 WOOD VIOLET DRIVE

Beautifully single family home for rent! It is 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2 car garage with an open floor plan. The kitchen offers granite countertops and stainless appliances. The master bedroom is on the first floor with its master bathroom inspired with modern dual sinks, granite countertop, and two walk-in closets! The second floor has total of 3 bedrooms one bath. The back yard is very spacious, ready for family fun and great for pets, all fenced in with a nice white vinyl fence. Contact us to see it!