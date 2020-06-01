All apartments in Meadow Woods
Last updated June 1 2020 at 6:20 AM

1734 WOOD VIOLET DRIVE

1734 Wood Violet Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1734 Wood Violet Drive, Meadow Woods, FL 32824

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautifully single family home for rent! It is 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2 car garage with an open floor plan. The kitchen offers granite countertops and stainless appliances. The master bedroom is on the first floor with its master bathroom inspired with modern dual sinks, granite countertop, and two walk-in closets! The second floor has total of 3 bedrooms one bath. The back yard is very spacious, ready for family fun and great for pets, all fenced in with a nice white vinyl fence. Contact us to see it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1734 WOOD VIOLET DRIVE have any available units?
1734 WOOD VIOLET DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
What amenities does 1734 WOOD VIOLET DRIVE have?
Some of 1734 WOOD VIOLET DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1734 WOOD VIOLET DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1734 WOOD VIOLET DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1734 WOOD VIOLET DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1734 WOOD VIOLET DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1734 WOOD VIOLET DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1734 WOOD VIOLET DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1734 WOOD VIOLET DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1734 WOOD VIOLET DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1734 WOOD VIOLET DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1734 WOOD VIOLET DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1734 WOOD VIOLET DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1734 WOOD VIOLET DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1734 WOOD VIOLET DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1734 WOOD VIOLET DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1734 WOOD VIOLET DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1734 WOOD VIOLET DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

