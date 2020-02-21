15271 Willow Arbor Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage new construction

Brand New Construction! Stunning 3/2.5 Town Home in S. Orlando/Meadow Woods! Available now! - Stunning brand new townhome in Arbors of Meadow Woods! Come be the first one to live in this beautiful home.

This property boasts beautiful modern fixtures throughout, upgraded cabinetry, gourmet style kitchen, neutral paint, and a spacious open floor plan. The three bedrooms are all located on the carpeted 2nd floor. All living areas are tiled, quartz counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, washer & dryer, two-car garage, manicured landscaping and more!



Small pets allowed (2 pet max, 25lb weight limit fully grown) with approval, additional pet fee per pet and additional security deposit per pet. There is also an additional $20 pet application fee for the first pet, $15 for the second pet. Please review our full pet policy here: https://rentcare.petscreening.com/



Please visit our website, www.RentCare.net, to schedule a showing of this home.



*Renter's Insurance is required



(RLNE5342349)