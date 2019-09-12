14536 Laguna Beach Circle

Amenities

Don't miss this great 3 Bedroom/2 Bath townhome located in the Island Cove Villas Community! This home features beautiful ceramic tile everywhere except the bedrooms. BRAND NEW carpets in all bedrooms! Kitchen has all the appliances including refrigerator, range, dishwasher and a nice eat-in-area for dining. Great room has outdoor view to back of home. Covered patio area with outside storage closet. Community has pool at entrance and walking distance from this home. Rent includes A/C filter delivery to your front door every 60 days and lawn care! Sorry no pets. Close to SR-417 and Florida Turnpike. Call our showing hotline today at 407-766-9353 to request a showing appointment! Applications are available on our website @ www.KWRentsOrlando.com.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,315, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,315, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.