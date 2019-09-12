All apartments in Meadow Woods
Find more places like 14536 Laguna Beach Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Meadow Woods, FL
/
14536 Laguna Beach Circle
Last updated September 12 2019 at 8:07 PM

14536 Laguna Beach Circle

14536 Laguna Beach Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Meadow Woods
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

14536 Laguna Beach Circle, Meadow Woods, FL 32824

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Don't miss this great 3 Bedroom/2 Bath townhome located in the Island Cove Villas Community! This home features beautiful ceramic tile everywhere except the bedrooms. BRAND NEW carpets in all bedrooms! Kitchen has all the appliances including refrigerator, range, dishwasher and a nice eat-in-area for dining. Great room has outdoor view to back of home. Covered patio area with outside storage closet. Community has pool at entrance and walking distance from this home. Rent includes A/C filter delivery to your front door every 60 days and lawn care! Sorry no pets. Close to SR-417 and Florida Turnpike. Call our showing hotline today at 407-766-9353 to request a showing appointment! Applications are available on our website @ www.KWRentsOrlando.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,315, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,315, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14536 Laguna Beach Circle have any available units?
14536 Laguna Beach Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
What amenities does 14536 Laguna Beach Circle have?
Some of 14536 Laguna Beach Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14536 Laguna Beach Circle currently offering any rent specials?
14536 Laguna Beach Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14536 Laguna Beach Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 14536 Laguna Beach Circle is pet friendly.
Does 14536 Laguna Beach Circle offer parking?
No, 14536 Laguna Beach Circle does not offer parking.
Does 14536 Laguna Beach Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14536 Laguna Beach Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14536 Laguna Beach Circle have a pool?
Yes, 14536 Laguna Beach Circle has a pool.
Does 14536 Laguna Beach Circle have accessible units?
No, 14536 Laguna Beach Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 14536 Laguna Beach Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14536 Laguna Beach Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 14536 Laguna Beach Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14536 Laguna Beach Circle has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Meadow Woods 3 Bedroom ApartmentsMeadow Woods Apartments with Garages
Meadow Woods Apartments with GymsMeadow Woods Apartments with Parking
Meadow Woods Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Winter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLPoinciana, FLUnion Park, FLBay Hill, FLCocoa West, FLPort St. John, FLIndian Harbour Beach, FL
Edgewater, FLUniversity, FLFuller Heights, FLThe Villages, FLCocoa Beach, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLWilliamsburg, FLTavares, FLAuburndale, FLSatellite Beach, FLEustis, FLFairview Shores, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State College