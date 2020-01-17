14043 GOLD BRIDGE DRIVE

Amenities
Location with convenient access to major highways, Lake Nona/Medical City and airport. Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. Beautiful layout of Master Bedroom with walk in closet and bathrooms with dual sinks. The open kitchen space overlooks the living room and dining room to provide a comfortable area for your family's gatherings. Features included - granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms; stainless steel appliances including refrigerator and microwave; washer and dryer, window blinds throughout the home. Community amenities include a community pool, playground, gym, tennis court. This is a great community, schedule your showing now!