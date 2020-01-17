All apartments in Meadow Woods
Home
/
Meadow Woods, FL
/
14043 GOLD BRIDGE DRIVE
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:10 PM

14043 GOLD BRIDGE DRIVE

14043 Gold Bridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14043 Gold Bridge Drive, Meadow Woods, FL 32824
Wyndham Lakes Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Location with convenient access to major highways, Lake Nona/Medical City and airport. Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. Beautiful layout of Master Bedroom with walk in closet and bathrooms with dual sinks. The open kitchen space overlooks the living room and dining room to provide a comfortable area for your family's gatherings. Features included - granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms; stainless steel appliances including refrigerator and microwave; washer and dryer, window blinds throughout the home. Community amenities include a community pool, playground, gym, tennis court. This is a great community, schedule your showing now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14043 GOLD BRIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
14043 GOLD BRIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
What amenities does 14043 GOLD BRIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 14043 GOLD BRIDGE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14043 GOLD BRIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
14043 GOLD BRIDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14043 GOLD BRIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 14043 GOLD BRIDGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meadow Woods.
Does 14043 GOLD BRIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 14043 GOLD BRIDGE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 14043 GOLD BRIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14043 GOLD BRIDGE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14043 GOLD BRIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 14043 GOLD BRIDGE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 14043 GOLD BRIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 14043 GOLD BRIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 14043 GOLD BRIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14043 GOLD BRIDGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14043 GOLD BRIDGE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14043 GOLD BRIDGE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

